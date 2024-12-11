Belarus to Host Russian Hypersonic Missiles Following Nuclear Deal with Moscow

Bulgaria: Belarus to Host Russian Hypersonic Missiles Following Nuclear Deal with Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country now hosts dozens of Russian nuclear weapons, as part of a broader agreement with Moscow for the deployment of Russia's latest hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik. This decision comes after Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty last week that guarantees Belarusian security, including the potential use of Russian nuclear weapons in defense of the country. Under the updated nuclear doctrine, Belarus has been placed under Russia's nuclear umbrella for the first time, marking a significant shift in the region amid ongoing tensions with the West and the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko, who has been in power for over three decades and maintains close ties with the Kremlin, has allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory in the invasion of Ukraine, including the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. Tactical nuclear weapons, while not as powerful as intercontinental missiles, are designed for battlefield use and are less destructive. Lukashenko claimed that Belarus had secretly deployed these nuclear warheads, boasting that the West had failed to track their movement. The deployment of such weapons in Belarus, which shares a long border with Ukraine, would give Russia easier and faster access to target key locations in NATO countries in Eastern and Central Europe, raising concerns about further regional instability.

In Ukraine, Russian attacks continue to escalate. On December 10, Russian forces launched a strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia, resulting in at least six fatalities and injuring 22 others. Emergency response teams are still working at the scene to rescue survivors, with a private clinic among the destroyed buildings. As of the morning of December 11, the death toll had risen, and recovery efforts continue. Among the injured was a child, and rescue teams managed to free two women from the rubble after they contacted emergency services. This attack follows an earlier assault on the city, highlighting the ongoing intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, Canada has approved a significant military aid package for Ukraine. The Canadian House of Commons allocated CAD 764 million (approximately USD 587 million) to support Ukraine’s defense needs, which will go towards ammunition, training, and other essential military resources. In addition, CAD 400 million (around USD 307 million) will be directed to financial assistance, while CAD 45 million will be used for humanitarian mine clearance and strengthening Ukraine's cyber resilience. The funding is part of a broader CAD 21 billion package that also includes national defense measures. Despite opposition from the Conservative Party, which criticized the government's spending, the aid package passed with the required parliamentary support. The decision still needs approval from the Canadian Senate.

In a related development, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, reported the execution of 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces in 2024 alone. This figure adds to the total of 177 executions documented since the war's full-scale escalation. Lubinets highlighted that Ukrainian intelligence and law enforcement agencies have uncovered numerous violations of international law, including executions carried out at close range. These actions have been condemned as blatant violations of the Geneva Conventions. Notably, in late November, five Ukrainian soldiers were executed near the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia, prompting a criminal investigation. The Ukrainian government continues to document and pursue accountability for these war crimes.

