World | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Accused Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Opposes Extradition to New York

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is challenging his extradition to New York. The 26-year-old, who was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. During the hearing, Mangione, who was denied bail, expressed his frustration, shouting at the media that the situation was "completely out of touch" and an "insult to the intelligence of the American people."

New York prosecutors have charged Mangione with multiple offenses, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a forged document, and further weapon-related charges. The complaint alleges that Mangione was found with a black 3D-printed pistol and a silencer, and Detective Yousef Demes presented surveillance footage showing him fatally shooting Thompson outside a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Mangione’s legal team, led by defense attorney Tom Dickey, anticipates a not guilty plea for the murder charge.

In response to Mangione’s fight against extradition, the court has granted him 14 days to file for a writ of habeas corpus, and a hearing will be scheduled if this occurs. He will remain at the Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania while prosecutors have up to 30 days to secure a governor's warrant. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to assist with the signing of the warrant to facilitate Mangione’s transfer.

Dickey also mentioned that it is "a possibility" he could represent Mangione in New York, though he refrained from speculating further on the case. Despite Mangione's defense, evidence against him continues to build, and his extradition appears to be a critical next step in the ongoing investigation.

Source: CNN

