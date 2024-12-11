Accused Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Opposes Extradition to New York

Geneva Tops Global Cost of Living Index, No Bulgarian Cities in Top 100
Numbeo has released its annual index, revealing the cost of living in the world's most expensive cities
Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is challenging his extradition to New York. The 26-year-old, who was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. During the hearing, Mangione, who was denied bail, expressed his frustration, shouting at the media that the situation was "completely out of touch" and an "insult to the intelligence of the American people."
New York prosecutors have charged Mangione with multiple offenses, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a forged document, and further weapon-related charges. The complaint alleges that Mangione was found with a black 3D-printed pistol and a silencer, and Detective Yousef Demes presented surveillance footage showing him fatally shooting Thompson outside a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Mangione’s legal team, led by defense attorney Tom Dickey, anticipates a not guilty plea for the murder charge.
In response to Mangione’s fight against extradition, the court has granted him 14 days to file for a writ of habeas corpus, and a hearing will be scheduled if this occurs. He will remain at the Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania while prosecutors have up to 30 days to secure a governor's warrant. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to assist with the signing of the warrant to facilitate Mangione’s transfer.
Dickey also mentioned that it is "a possibility" he could represent Mangione in New York, though he refrained from speculating further on the case. Despite Mangione's defense, evidence against him continues to build, and his extradition appears to be a critical next step in the ongoing investigation.
Source: CNN
The Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, has submitted a resolution in the Dutch parliament aimed at blocking Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area by land
A spokesperson from Syria's Department of Political Affairs issued a statement calling for national unity as the country navigates its transition away from the administration of President Bashar al-Assad
French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Warsaw on December 12 to discuss a potential peacekeeping mission aimed at securing Ukraine's sovereignty, contingent upon a possible agreement with Russia
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country now hosts dozens of Russian nuclear weapons, as part of a broader agreement with Moscow for the deployment of Russia's latest hypersonic missile
South Korean police conducted a raid on President Yoon Suk Yeol's office in Seoul on Wednesday as part of an escalating investigation into his controversial martial law declaration
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023