Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia, marking the first public acknowledgment of the former Syrian leader's location. Assad was transported to Russia "in the most secure way possible" after a swift offensive by Islamist-led rebel forces led to the fall of Damascus and the collapse of his regime over the weekend. The offensive, which broke through previously frozen frontlines, effectively ended five decades of Assad family rule.

Ryabkov refrained from providing details about Assad's exact location or the logistics of his transfer, stating that it would be "very wrong" to elaborate. He also dismissed the possibility of Assad being handed over for trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC), noting that Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute establishing the court. Russia had long supported Assad during Syria’s protracted civil war, providing military and diplomatic backing to his government.

The fall of Assad’s regime has prompted calls from Syria's White Helmet rescue group for international intervention to locate detainees held in secret prisons. The organization urged Russia to pressure Assad into revealing the locations of detention facilities and lists of prisoners. Many families are desperately seeking information about loved ones who disappeared in government custody, including those at Saydnaya prison, a notorious facility symbolizing the atrocities of Assad's rule. Despite extensive searches, hopes of finding additional detainees have diminished.

The collapse of Assad’s government has drawn attention to the humanitarian and political consequences of his rule. Since the conflict began in 2011, Assad's forces have been accused of systematic human rights abuses, including the use of chemical weapons and mass detentions. The war has claimed an estimated 500,000 lives and displaced millions.

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed conducting airstrikes on Syrian navy facilities and weapons depots, citing efforts to prevent extremist groups from seizing advanced weaponry. Israeli forces also entered the demilitarized buffer zone on Syrian territory. Russia has criticized these actions, emphasizing the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a broader context, Russia expressed concern about the potential resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria and underscored the need for a unified and sovereign Syrian state. Ryabkov also highlighted Moscow's willingness to consider future diplomatic negotiations, including prisoner exchange deals with the United States, as part of efforts to stabilize international relations.

The rapid developments have left the region in a state of uncertainty, with the future governance of Syria yet to be determined. Rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) currently hold control, but questions remain about the long-term implications for Syria's stability and territorial integrity.

