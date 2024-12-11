Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

World » RUSSIA | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia, marking the first public acknowledgment of the former Syrian leader's location. Assad was transported to Russia "in the most secure way possible" after a swift offensive by Islamist-led rebel forces led to the fall of Damascus and the collapse of his regime over the weekend. The offensive, which broke through previously frozen frontlines, effectively ended five decades of Assad family rule.

Ryabkov refrained from providing details about Assad's exact location or the logistics of his transfer, stating that it would be "very wrong" to elaborate. He also dismissed the possibility of Assad being handed over for trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC), noting that Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute establishing the court. Russia had long supported Assad during Syria’s protracted civil war, providing military and diplomatic backing to his government.

The fall of Assad’s regime has prompted calls from Syria's White Helmet rescue group for international intervention to locate detainees held in secret prisons. The organization urged Russia to pressure Assad into revealing the locations of detention facilities and lists of prisoners. Many families are desperately seeking information about loved ones who disappeared in government custody, including those at Saydnaya prison, a notorious facility symbolizing the atrocities of Assad's rule. Despite extensive searches, hopes of finding additional detainees have diminished.

The collapse of Assad’s government has drawn attention to the humanitarian and political consequences of his rule. Since the conflict began in 2011, Assad's forces have been accused of systematic human rights abuses, including the use of chemical weapons and mass detentions. The war has claimed an estimated 500,000 lives and displaced millions.

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed conducting airstrikes on Syrian navy facilities and weapons depots, citing efforts to prevent extremist groups from seizing advanced weaponry. Israeli forces also entered the demilitarized buffer zone on Syrian territory. Russia has criticized these actions, emphasizing the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a broader context, Russia expressed concern about the potential resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria and underscored the need for a unified and sovereign Syrian state. Ryabkov also highlighted Moscow's willingness to consider future diplomatic negotiations, including prisoner exchange deals with the United States, as part of efforts to stabilize international relations.

The rapid developments have left the region in a state of uncertainty, with the future governance of Syria yet to be determined. Rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) currently hold control, but questions remain about the long-term implications for Syria's stability and territorial integrity.

Sources:

  • NBC News
  • Le Monde
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Assad, Russia, Syria, Putin

Related Articles:

Syria Urges National Unity Amid Political Transition

A spokesperson from Syria's Department of Political Affairs issued a statement calling for national unity as the country navigates its transition away from the administration of President Bashar al-Assad

World | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:50

Is This the End of the War? Macron’s 40,000 Troop Solution to Secure Ukraine Revealed

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Warsaw on December 12 to discuss a potential peacekeeping mission aimed at securing Ukraine's sovereignty, contingent upon a possible agreement with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:15

Belarus to Host Russian Hypersonic Missiles Following Nuclear Deal with Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country now hosts dozens of Russian nuclear weapons, as part of a broader agreement with Moscow for the deployment of Russia's latest hypersonic missile

World » Ukraine | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:05

Several European Countries Pause Syrian Asylum Requests Following Regime Change in Syria

Several European countries have paused the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals following the dramatic fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime

World | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48

Majority of Ukrainians Support NATO Membership Under German Reunification Model

As of November 2024, approximately 70% of Ukrainians expressed support for a NATO membership pathway modeled on the process used for divided Germany

World » Ukraine | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:38

Explosions in Damascus: Israel Targets Strategic Sites in Syria

Loud explosions were heard in Damascus following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting key sites in Syria

World | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin Decided to Grant Political Asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and His Family

The decision to grant political asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, as reported by TASS.

World » Russia | December 9, 2024, Monday // 12:21

Lavrov: Russia Will Prevent West from Inflicting Strategic Defeat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that his country is prepared to use any necessary measures to prevent the West from achieving a "strategic defeat" against Russia

World » Russia | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:51

Putin Signs Record Defense Budget as Ukraine War Nears Three Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a new federal budget for 2025, marking a significant increase in defense spending amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Russia | December 2, 2024, Monday // 15:12

Russia’s Sabotage Campaign Could Force NATO to Invoke Article 5, Intelligence Chief Warns

Russia’s recent acts of sabotage against Western infrastructure may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defense clause

World » Russia | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:04

Russia Suspends Forex Purchases Amid Ruble Freefall and Economic Challenges

The Russian Central Bank’s decision to halt foreign currency purchases on the domestic market came into effect following a sharp decline in the ruble

World » Russia | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 10:57

Sanctions and War Push Russian Ruble to New Low Against the Dollar

The Russian ruble has experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest value against the U.S. dollar since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World » Russia | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria