Political Negotiations Begin in Romania After Annulled Presidential Elections

Romania’s pro-European parties have initiated efforts to form a unified political strategy amid a tense political landscape following the annulment of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court. The Social Democrats (PSD), the Liberals (PNL), the Union for the Salvation of Romania (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) have begun discussions to create a pro-European majority in parliament and establish a joint candidate for the rescheduled presidential elections.

The negotiations aim to finalize a pro-European coalition government and set a new political agenda, including the 2025 budget and the election timeline. The parties are also evaluating public opinion to identify the most suitable candidate to represent their coalition in the elections. Although a joint candidate has yet to be announced, it will not include Elena Lasconi, who had qualified for the run-off before the elections were annulled. Additionally, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who took over party leadership after losing the initial presidential round, is not being considered for the candidacy at this stage.

Disagreements have emerged, particularly concerning the inclusion of USR in the governing coalition. The PSD has argued that at least one pro-European party should remain in opposition to counterbalance the sovereignist parties that currently dominate the opposition. Lucian Romașcanu, PSD spokesman, emphasized this stance, suggesting USR should fulfill this role. If USR agrees to remain outside the coalition, they may still receive parliamentary committee chairmanships and support for key legislative initiatives.

The PSD is advocating for the role of prime minister, citing its victory in the general election earlier this month. Many PSD leaders favor Marcel Ciolacu as the candidate for the position. Meanwhile, USR supports PNL leader Ilie Bolojan for the role, although Bolojan has acknowledged the PSD’s claim to the premiership. The Liberals, on their part, aim to retain the presidency of the Senate.

The situation has been further complicated by developments surrounding Călin Georgescu, a pro-Russian presidential candidate linked to controversial figures. Judges have placed Horațiu Potra, a mercenary group leader allegedly connected to Georgescu, under judicial supervision. Potra is reported to have provided security for Georgescu, despite initial denials from the candidate. Photographic evidence has since surfaced showing Georgescu, Potra, and neo-legionary leader Eugen Sechila at a meeting on December 7 near Bucharest.

The parties aim to conclude negotiations and present a unified front by December 21, the date of the new parliament’s convening. If successful, President Klaus Iohannis will begin consultations with parliamentary parties to nominate a prime minister capable of forming a stable coalition before the end of the year.

