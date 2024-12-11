National Carrier Bulgaria Air Restarts Regular Flights to Israel

A Festive Celebration of Literature: Sofia’s Book Fair and Literary Festival Kicks Off
Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday
Bulgaria Air has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Tel Aviv starting December 26, 2024. The decision was made following an improvement in the conditions for operating civil flights in Israel’s airspace and a thorough risk assessment to ensure the safety of passengers and crews. The airline will continue to monitor developments in the region and adhere to international recommendations and safety measures as necessary.
Flights between Sofia and Tel Aviv will initially operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, during daylight hours in the morning and afternoon. Starting February 2025, a third weekly flight will be added on Tuesdays. Passengers can find detailed information about the flight schedule and the latest travel conditions on the Bulgaria Air website under the “Destinations” section.
The Bulgarian national carrier emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety, noting that the resumption of flights was carefully planned in light of the stabilization of the Middle East region. Travelers are encouraged to stay updated through Bulgaria Air’s official website, mobile application, and social media channels for any changes or additional details regarding their travel plans.
Source: Bulgaria Air press release
Over 100,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel abroad during the upcoming holiday season
Bulgaria is expecting a boost in winter tourism this year, with about 3.1 million foreign visitors projected between December and March
Bulgaria is expecting a 5% increase in tourist arrivals this winter season, according to acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev
Tourist interest in Christmas and New Year holiday packages is exceptionally high this year
The heavy snowfall in recent days has created ideal conditions for an early start to the winter season in Bansko
In October, Bulgarians predominantly traveled to neighboring Turkey and Greece, while the largest groups of foreign visitors to Bulgaria came from Romania and Turkey
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023