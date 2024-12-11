National Carrier Bulgaria Air Restarts Regular Flights to Israel

Bulgaria Air has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Tel Aviv starting December 26, 2024. The decision was made following an improvement in the conditions for operating civil flights in Israel’s airspace and a thorough risk assessment to ensure the safety of passengers and crews. The airline will continue to monitor developments in the region and adhere to international recommendations and safety measures as necessary.

Flights between Sofia and Tel Aviv will initially operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, during daylight hours in the morning and afternoon. Starting February 2025, a third weekly flight will be added on Tuesdays. Passengers can find detailed information about the flight schedule and the latest travel conditions on the Bulgaria Air website under the “Destinations” section.

The Bulgarian national carrier emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety, noting that the resumption of flights was carefully planned in light of the stabilization of the Middle East region. Travelers are encouraged to stay updated through Bulgaria Air’s official website, mobile application, and social media channels for any changes or additional details regarding their travel plans.

