Guns N’ Roses Set to Rock Sofia with Public Enemy as Special Guests in 2025

Guns N’ Roses, one of the most iconic rock bands in history, will perform in Sofia at Vasil Levski Stadium on July 21, 2025, as part of their extensive European and Middle East tour. Fans in Bulgaria can expect an unforgettable evening featuring the band’s legendary hits, delivered by the dynamic trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. The concert will also feature special guests Public Enemy, the revolutionary hip-hop group known for their politically charged lyrics and innovative sound.

Tickets for the Sofia concert start at 99 BGN and will be sold through Ticket Station Bulgaria. Sales will commence with an exclusive pre-sale for “Nightrain” fan club members on Tuesday, December 10. Fest Club members will have access to tickets on Thursday, December 12, while the general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, December 13 at 9:00 AM. Fans can secure tickets via the official website, www.ticketstation.bg, or through the Ticket Station network. Ticket prices will increase in stages as quotas in each price category are exhausted.

The 2025 tour kicks off on May 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and spans 24 dates, including stops in countries where the band will perform for the first time, such as Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg. Familiar stages in Turkey, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the UK, and more will also host the legendary rockers. Public Enemy will join the band as special guests in select cities, including Sofia, while Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will perform at other locations.

Guns N’ Roses have cemented their place in music history with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Their groundbreaking debut album Appetite for Destruction, released in 1987, remains the best-selling debut album in U.S. history. Subsequent releases, such as the double album Use Your Illusion I & II and Greatest Hits, have solidified their reputation as one of the most influential and enduring rock bands. Their Not In This Lifetime… tour, spanning 2016 to 2019, grossed over $584 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The band’s return to the stage follows a legendary reunion, which saw Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan reignite their collaborative energy. With new tours and surprises on the horizon, the band’s popularity remains undiminished. Guns N’ Roses currently enjoy an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify, underscoring their enduring appeal.

For the Sofia show, tickets will be available in limited categories, with prices adjusting as quotas sell out. Music fans are encouraged to download the Fest Club App, available on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery, to access pre-sale opportunities, exclusive offers, and discounts.

The full tour schedule includes cities such as London, Munich, Vienna, and Stockholm. Among the standout appearances are festival performances in Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany. Bulgarian fans can follow updates and event details on official platforms, including festteam.bg and social media channels.