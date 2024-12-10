Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament Kiril Petkov

Kiril Petkov has officially submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to the registry of the 51st National Assembly, a move confirmed by the press center of the parliament. This follows a request from acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, who called for the immunity of Petkov, a co-chairman of "We Continue the Change." The request was made at the suggestion of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office in relation to an ongoing investigation.

In a post on social media, Petkov had announced his intention to waive his immunity and followed through with the action on the same day.

Sources:

  • Nova TV
  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkov, immunity, Sarafov

Related Articles:

'Democratic Bulgaria' Open to GERB Talks, 'We Continue the Change' Doubts Borissov's Commitment to Reform

Representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) and "We Continue the Change" (WCC) met with President Rumen Radev earlier today to discuss the formation of a new government

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:22

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: A Non-Politicized Prime Minister is Key to Forming a Stable Government

During consultations with President Rumen Radev, the representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) were reminded of the significant responsibility they bear as the second-largest political force in the National Assembly

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:54

Borissov: 'A Strong Government Requires My Leadership' Amid Negotiations for Coalition

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, has stated that if Bulgaria is to have a strong government, he should be the next prime minister

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:26

Bulgaria's Former PM Kiril Petkov Faces Allegations Amid Immunity Request

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov has submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP Kiril Petkov

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:09

'We Continue the Change' Pushes Anti-Peevski Agenda Amid Prolonged Parliamentary Stalemate

An unprecedented tenth attempt to elect a speaker for Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly is set to take place today, as the political deadlock continues

Politics | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:46

Petkov Challenges Peevski’s Influence as Plevneliev Urges Dialogue for Bulgaria’s Stability

In recent months, Bulgarian politics have been marked by tension and instability, fueled by the deepening rifts between key political figures and parties

Politics | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense

Politics » Defense | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:56

President Radev Excludes DPS-New Beginning from Government Formation Talks

President Rumen Radev has decided not to hold consultations on forming a government with the parliamentary group "DPS - New Beginning," led by Delyan Peevski

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:51

'Democratic Bulgaria' Open to GERB Talks, 'We Continue the Change' Doubts Borissov's Commitment to Reform

Representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) and "We Continue the Change" (WCC) met with President Rumen Radev earlier today to discuss the formation of a new government

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:22

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: A Non-Politicized Prime Minister is Key to Forming a Stable Government

During consultations with President Rumen Radev, the representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) were reminded of the significant responsibility they bear as the second-largest political force in the National Assembly

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:54

Borissov: 'A Strong Government Requires My Leadership' Amid Negotiations for Coalition

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, has stated that if Bulgaria is to have a strong government, he should be the next prime minister

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:26

WCC to Engage in Government Talks Only with Parties Supporting Peevski Removal Declaration

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has issued a statement regarding the decisions made during their recent National Council meeting

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 09:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria