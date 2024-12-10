Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament

Kiril Petkov has officially submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to the registry of the 51st National Assembly, a move confirmed by the press center of the parliament. This follows a request from acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, who called for the immunity of Petkov, a co-chairman of "We Continue the Change." The request was made at the suggestion of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office in relation to an ongoing investigation.

In a post on social media, Petkov had announced his intention to waive his immunity and followed through with the action on the same day.

