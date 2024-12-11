Survey: 44% of Ukrainians Trust Trump, Surpassing Most European Leaders

A recent survey by the New Europe Center, published on December 10, reveals that 44.6% of Ukrainians trust U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, although this is around 10 percentage points lower than the trust Ukrainians have in incumbent President Joe Biden. In comparison, a June poll from Pew Research Center found Trump to have the highest trust among European countries in Hungary, where 37% of respondents expressed confidence in him. Meanwhile, his trust ratings in France and the U.K. were much lower, at 16% and 30%, respectively.

The relatively high level of trust in Trump among Ukrainians is attributed to expectations for a more decisive U.S. policy toward Ukraine under the new administration. There is also speculation that some Ukrainians may hope for peace, contributing to the positive perception of Trump. Additionally, disappointment with Biden’s administration, which has seen a drop in trust from 82% in 2023 to 55.2% this year, may have also played a role in the rise of Trump’s popularity.

Despite his previous criticism of Biden's military support to Ukraine and his stance on withdrawing the U.S. from the conflict, Trump’s trust levels remain high. He has proposed bringing both sides to the negotiating table, which some worry could lead to significant concessions from Kyiv. Under Biden, the U.S. has provided over 60 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, though his cautious approach has drawn criticism. Trump’s approach, on the other hand, is expected to shift, with many anticipating a reduction in military aid once he takes office in January 2025.

In contrast to Trump’s fluctuating support, other Western leaders maintain a relatively strong trust in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda both enjoy confidence from 65% of Ukrainians. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has taken a more aggressive stance on Russia, saw a modest increase in trust, rising from 54.5% to 58.4%.

