President Radev Excludes DPS-New Beginning from Government Formation Talks

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:51
Bulgaria: President Radev Excludes DPS-New Beginning from Government Formation Talks Radev (left) and Peevski (right)

President Rumen Radev has decided not to hold consultations on forming a government with the parliamentary group "DPS - New Beginning," led by Delyan Peevski. The announcement was made by the press service of the head of state. This decision came after Radev met with the first two largest groups in the 51st National Assembly: GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

Radev is continuing consultations with other political groups. On December 11, he will meet with representatives of the "Revival" party at 2:30 p.m., followed by a meeting with "BSP - United Left" at 4:00 p.m. On December 12, consultations will continue with the "Alliance for Rights Freedoms" (APS) at 11:00 a.m., "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 1:00 p.m., and the "Morality, Unity, Justice" (MECH) party at 3:00 p.m.

During his meeting with GERB, Boyko Borissov proposed a potential government coalition, which would include WCC-DB, BSP, and TISP. GERB is ready to receive the first mandate next week, while representatives from "Democratic Bulgaria" have stated their willingness to negotiate, though they are firm that the prime minister should not be a political figure.

However, "We Continue the Change" has made it clear they will not engage in discussions with GERB until a declaration of a sanitary cordon against Delyan Peevski and his group, "DPS - New Beginning," is signed.

