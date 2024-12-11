Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 19:47
Bulgaria: Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day. The skies will be partly cloudy, and fog may linger in low-lying areas. A mild to moderate west-northwesterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 6°C.

Along the coast, overcast skies will dominate, but little to no precipitation is anticipated. The wind will be mild to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 11°C, with seawater remaining around 11°C. Sea waves will measure 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be overcast with fog along the slopes, though skies over the Rila and Rhodope ranges may clear slightly. A strong westerly wind will sweep through the higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach 2°C at 1,200 meters and drop to -2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

