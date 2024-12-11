Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day. The skies will be partly cloudy, and fog may linger in low-lying areas. A mild to moderate west-northwesterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 6°C.

Along the coast, overcast skies will dominate, but little to no precipitation is anticipated. The wind will be mild to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 11°C, with seawater remaining around 11°C. Sea waves will measure 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be overcast with fog along the slopes, though skies over the Rila and Rhodope ranges may clear slightly. A strong westerly wind will sweep through the higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach 2°C at 1,200 meters and drop to -2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)