World | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:24
Bulgaria: Trump Calls Trudeau 'Governor of Canada' After Mar-a-Lago Meeting

President-elect Donald Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of the Great State of Canada" during a post on Truth Social, making light of their recent meeting. Trump expressed optimism about future discussions with Trudeau, suggesting they would lead to "spectacular" outcomes on trade and tariffs.

Trump shared that he had an enjoyable dinner with Trudeau on November 30 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, as reported by CNN. He highlighted the importance of their discussions, emphasizing their shared focus on tariffs and trade issues. According to Trump, their "in-depth talks" would pave the way for significant advancements in areas critical to both nations.

The meeting occurred shortly after Trump announced his intention to impose steep tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico upon taking office. He proposed a 25% tariff on all products imported into the United States from these countries. While Trudeau described their dinner as "an excellent conversation," he refrained from commenting on whether tariffs were a primary topic or how he viewed his relationship with Trump.

Following the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social that the two leaders had discussed several key topics, including fentanyl crossing the border and what he referred to as the "massive trade deficit" between the U.S. and Canada. He characterized the meeting as "very productive" and suggested that collaboration between the two nations would be essential to address these issues effectively.

In his Truth Social post, Trump elaborated on their discussions, mentioning the need for fair trade agreements that protect American workers and efforts to combat the drug crisis exacerbated by illegal immigration. While specific details of their conversation were not disclosed by Trudeau, Trump reiterated his commitment to addressing these challenges as part of his upcoming administration.

Tags: canada, Trump, US, trudeau

