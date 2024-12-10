'Democratic Bulgaria' Open to GERB Talks, 'We Continue the Change' Doubts Borissov's Commitment to Reform

Representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) and "We Continue the Change" (WCC) met with President Rumen Radev earlier today to discuss the formation of a new government. After the consultations, Kiril Petkov clarified that while the WCC-DB coalition shares a common goal of establishing a regular, pro-European, and anti-corruption government, their approaches differ slightly. Petkov emphasized there is no tension between the coalition partners.

Nadezhda Yordanova from DB stated that her party is open to talks with GERB to push for the implementation of measures outlined in their declaration, including the "sanitary cordon" against Delyan Peevski. However, she noted that GERB has not yet invited such negotiations. Yordanova stressed the need for guarantees from GERB to ensure the measures are upheld. She highlighted DB’s respect for WCC’s different approach and affirmed that both parties share a unified vision.

Petkov, however, expressed skepticism about GERB and its leader, Boyko Borissov, breaking ties with what he described as “backstage influences” and their association with Peevski. He suggested that recent actions, such as the move to lift his immunity, were a reaction to WCC-DB’s push for reforms, which threaten established power structures. Petkov argued that the election of a parliamentary speaker posed a direct challenge to Peevski's influence, particularly as the judiciary reform law is expected to enter parliamentary debate soon. He referred to Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov as a key figure in these dynamics, suggesting his actions serve as a warning to GERB to maintain their alignment with Peevski.

Petkov further alleged that accusations against him were a signal from Peevski to GERB, cautioning them against distancing themselves or compromising his position. He also hinted at a broader scandal involving Sarafov, alleging that private funds linked to his family were being used to sustain financial networks tied to these power dynamics. Petkov underscored that these developments would not deter WCC-DB from pursuing their objectives. He maintained that the current situation places pressure on GERB to navigate its stance within the coalition and respond to growing public scrutiny.