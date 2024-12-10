European Commissioner Urges 3% GDP Allocation for Military Spending

European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has called for a significant increase in defense spending among EU member states, suggesting that nations allocate 3% of their GDP to military budgets, instead of the current target of 2%. Speaking at a discussion on strengthening the EU's defense industrial base in Brussels, Kubilius emphasized the urgency of bolstering Europe’s defense capabilities in light of potential threats from Russia.

Kubilius proposed a bold investment plan of 500 billion euros over the next decade to address these concerns. Highlighting the need for immediate action, he pointed out that waiting for the next 7-year EU budget cycle, which begins in 2028, is not feasible. Instead, he urged member states to contribute more from their national budgets, noting that an additional 1% of GDP across all member states could provide an extra 200 billion euros for defense. He compared the urgency of defense spending to the EU’s commitment to the green transition, which has a budget allocation of 1 trillion euros. One discussion participant noted the importance of prioritizing defense, remarking that without security, the green transition might not be possible.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of long-term contracts with defense industries and joint financing of military projects to ensure the EU is prepared to counter threats effectively by 2030. He described this shift as a necessary "big bang" in defense policy, contrasting it with the incremental changes of the past. According to Kubilius, Europe must demonstrate political will to prioritize its security.

Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev, a co-organizer of the event and member of "Renew Europe," supported Kubilius' proposal. In comments to Bulgarian National Radio, Minchev noted that avoiding defense spending for fear of unpopularity is no longer an option. He emphasized that Europe, including Bulgaria, must address the significant gaps in its defense readiness.

Kubilius also dismissed concerns that his push for enhanced defense efforts is related to a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, explaining that the focus is on countering the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed frustration that more time is often spent discussing Trump than on defense planning, underscoring the immediate need to secure Europe’s future.

