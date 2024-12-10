We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: A Non-Politicized Prime Minister is Key to Forming a Stable Government

During consultations with President Rumen Radev, the representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) were reminded of the significant responsibility they bear as the second-largest political force in the National Assembly. The President emphasized that this position carries a heavy obligation to ensure the effective functioning of parliament and to participate in the constitutional process of forming a government. Radev also noted that GERB, the first political force, had already committed to efforts to establish a regular government, and that this was a crucial step in moving forward.

Nikolai Denkov of WCC-DB expressed a strong commitment to forming a stable government, acknowledging the importance of addressing key national issues. He emphasized that the immediate priority must be the adoption of the state budget to ensure the country’s systems can function properly from January 1. Additionally, he pointed out the urgent need to pass the laws associated with Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Addressing the state of the judicial system, Denkov also underscored the long-standing challenges, where many citizens face unresolved issues, and minor offenses are met with severe penalties. He stressed that reforming the judiciary was essential, and that a regular government must focus on this and other systemic problems.

Nadezhda Yordanova from Democratic Bulgaria added that in order to ensure a government’s stability, it must be supported by a broad majority in parliament to implement sustainable solutions. She reiterated that it is possible to create a pro-European and anti-corruption majority and emphasized the coalition's dedication to working towards this goal. Yordanova also advocated for the election of the Supreme Judicial Council in a manner that is free of political interference, noting that the country cannot afford to remain in a cycle of expired mandates.

Yordanova clarified that WCC-DB is open to negotiations with all parties, except for "DPS-New Beginning" and "Revival," to ensure constructive talks. She stated that the government should be centered around pro-European priorities, including Bulgaria's membership in Schengen and the eurozone, as well as anti-corruption measures. She also highlighted the importance of finding a prime minister who could unite the political forces and lead the country through this fragmented period.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of WCC-DB, emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance during the negotiations. He specifically criticized GERB for not fully committing to a "sanitary cordon" around Delyan Peevski, a measure intended to distance political parties from corruption. Petkov warned that if GERB failed to endorse this principle, the coalition would continue to be cautious in its negotiations. He added that the party would only enter into discussions with GERB if they were committed to anti-corruption reforms and signing the sanitary cordon declaration.

As the consultations continued, WCC-DB reiterated its position that only a non-partisan, mutually acceptable prime minister could lead a stable government. The coalition’s goal is to secure broad support in parliament to push through crucial reforms, with a particular focus on justice system reforms and anti-corruption measures. The WCC-DB representatives expressed their hope that this process would lead to a government capable of navigating the country's challenges, with the support of a wide parliamentary majority committed to Bulgaria’s pro-European and anti-corruption priorities.

The discussions also highlighted the coalition’s desire for a government that could end Bulgaria's cycle of political instability and bring forward solutions to pressing issues like the judiciary, fiscal matters, and the country’s European integration. Despite these challenges, WCC-DB remains optimistic that, with the right political will and collaboration, Bulgaria can emerge from its current crisis with a stable and functional government.

