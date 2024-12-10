Several European Countries Pause Syrian Asylum Requests Following Regime Change in Syria

Several European countries have paused the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals following the dramatic fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Nations such as Austria, Germany, France, Greece, and the United Kingdom have either suspended asylum decisions or temporarily halted processing applications, citing the rapidly evolving political situation in Syria.

Austria, where approximately 100,000 Syrians live, has taken steps to prepare a repatriation and deportation program, following Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s directive to freeze all asylum claims. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner noted that the political situation in Syria has changed fundamentally, which has prompted this review of ongoing asylum applications. Austria’s stance is part of a broader shift across Europe, with several countries now reassessing their migration policies in light of the new developments in Syria.

Germany, home to the largest Syrian refugee population in Europe, has placed all asylum procedures for Syrians on hold, with over 47,000 pending applications. The country’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has cited the unclear situation in Syria as the main reason for this suspension. The German government, which took in a significant number of Syrians during the height of the 2015 migration crisis, has expressed hopes that the evolving situation will allow for the return of many refugees.

Greece, which has around 12,000 Syrians living within its borders, has also temporarily frozen asylum applications, with the Greek government spokesperson indicating that many Syrians might soon return to their homeland. Athens is awaiting further developments in Syria and is hopeful that the fall of Assad could provide a safe environment for refugees to go back. Asylum applications from Syria will be discussed further in an extraordinary meeting of Greece’s National Defense Council.

The United Kingdom and several other European countries, including Belgium, Sweden, and Denmark, are similarly suspending decisions on asylum claims from Syrians. The UK Home Office stated that it is pausing asylum claims while it monitors the rapidly changing situation. Similarly, Sweden has put all decisions on hold, citing the uncertainty surrounding the conditions in Syria. Denmark has paused 69 asylum cases, while Norway and other countries have stated they will delay decisions until the situation becomes clearer.

In contrast to these suspensions, Turkey has announced plans to facilitate the return of refugees by reopening a border crossing between Turkey and Syria. This move is seen as a means to ease traffic at the border and potentially assist those who wish to return to Syria, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaling the reopening of the Yayladagi border gate.

The decision to halt asylum applications has drawn criticism from refugee rights organizations, which argue that the situation in Syria remains unstable and that these measures might jeopardize the safety of those seeking refuge. The International Rescue Committee has called on European countries to uphold the right to asylum and ensure that any returns are voluntary and conducted in safety.

While several Syrian refugees are expressing their desire to return to their homeland, the ongoing instability in Syria raises significant concerns about whether the country can offer a secure environment for their repatriation. The shifting political landscape is expected to continue influencing European asylum policies in the coming months.

