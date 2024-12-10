Tragedy in Bansko: Macedonian Tourist Dies on Ski Slope

A tragic incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the "Shiligarnika" ski slope in the area above Bansko, where a 52-year-old man from the Republic of North Macedonia was found dead. The preliminary cause of death is believed to be a massive heart attack.

According to Blagovest Obetsanov, the head of Bansko's volunteer mountain rescue team, the man was seen climbing a section of the slope on foot. A lift worker noticed the individual collapsing near the lift and immediately alerted the "Shiligarnika" Mountain Service post. Rescuers arrived quickly and performed resuscitation efforts for approximately 40 minutes. Despite their efforts and the arrival of an ambulance equipped with a cardiogram, no heartbeat was detected. Medical professionals confirmed the man had suffered a massive heart attack.

The deceased was vacationing in Bansko with his family. At the time of the incident, his children were waiting for him at Banderishka Polyana, while his wife remained at the hotel. Upon receiving news of his death, she was reportedly in severe shock.

The man’s body has been transported for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)