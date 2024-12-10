Borissov: 'A Strong Government Requires My Leadership' Amid Negotiations for Coalition

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, has stated that if Bulgaria is to have a strong government, he should be the next prime minister. His remarks came after consultations with President Rumen Radev regarding the first mandate to form a government. Borissov expressed frustration with the current political environment, describing it as illogical for the parties with fewer votes to control key positions while marginalizing GERB, the party with the largest parliamentary representation. He emphasized the need for all parties to compromise and accept the results of the recent elections to move forward with governance.

Borissov outlined GERB's governing formula, which includes potential partnerships with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). However, he categorically ruled out collaboration with "Revival" and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), citing ideological differences. He acknowledged that negotiations for forming a government are ongoing but stressed that they should be well-prepared to avoid counterproductive discussions. He also stated that GERB would play a leading role in advancing judicial reforms.

The backdrop to these discussions is Bulgaria’s fragmented political landscape, marked by repeated elections and difficulty in forming stable coalitions. GERB emerged as the largest parliamentary group in the most recent elections, but the fractured nature of the 51st National Assembly has complicated efforts to establish a majority. President Radev emphasized the significant responsibility GERB bears in uniting the parliament and forming a government. He acknowledged Borissov’s role in facilitating compromises, such as GERB’s support for the Speaker of the National Assembly, but highlighted the importance of consensus-building to ensure a stable administration.

Addressing questions about his potential role as prime minister, Borissov linked the position to the outcome of ongoing negotiations, stating that a strong government capable of addressing Bulgaria’s challenges would require his leadership. He also warned of the financial consequences of failing to establish a regular government, particularly with regard to budgetary deficits and unchecked spending.

Borissov also commented on the request to lift the immunity of WCC-DB’s Kiril Petkov, who is under investigation for his role in the arrests of Borissov and others in 2022. The GERB leader criticized the timing of the move, questioning why it had taken two years to address. He reiterated that the Bulgarian courts and the U.S. State Department had previously deemed the arrests illegal. Borissov rejected any personal involvement in the matter, calling for reforms to ensure faster judicial processes.

In response to the developments, Kiril Petkov stated that the “sanitary cordon” against DPS’s Delyan Peevski had proven effective, asserting that recent legal and political maneuvers were evidence of shifting dynamics within the coalition talks. Petkov suggested that GERB’s hesitancy to break ties with Peevski demonstrated continued dependence on the controversial political figure.

President Radev concluded his consultations with a focus on the urgent need for a regular government. He noted that forming a coalition in the fragmented parliament would require compromise and intensive dialogue. Radev also sought clarity from Borissov on the timeline for the first mandate, to which Borissov responded that GERB would prioritize consultations this week and aim to finalize agreements as soon as possible. Despite the challenges, Borissov expressed confidence that progress could be achieved, emphasizing the necessity of a stable government to address Bulgaria’s domestic and international priorities.

