Talks Begin in Romania to Block Far-Right Influence and Shape New Government

December 10, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Talks Begin in Romania to Block Far-Right Influence and Shape New Government @Pixabay

Romania has initiated discussions to establish a new government following last week's agreement between four political parties to form a coalition. The coalition aims to preserve the country's "European path" and prevent far-right forces from gaining power. These negotiations come in the wake of parliamentary elections held on December 1, which saw far-right parties securing approximately 35% of the seats in the new parliament.

The next steps include meetings with incumbent President Klaus Iohannis to determine the composition of the government and identify a suitable candidate for the position of prime minister. This process has been complicated by the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the results of the first round of the presidential election, delaying the appointment of a new president and extending Iohannis's term in office.

The scheduling of new presidential elections will depend on the decisions of the upcoming government, further adding to the political uncertainty in the country. Meanwhile, the coalition's efforts are seen as a critical move to maintain Romania's pro-European stance amid a shifting political landscape.

