Explosions in Damascus: Israel Targets Strategic Sites in Syria

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia
Loud explosions were heard in Damascus following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting key sites in Syria. Reports indicate that Israel carried out attacks on military research facilities, weapons depots, and airbases, aiming to prevent advanced weaponry from falling into extremist hands. This follows a pattern of more than 250 strikes Israel has launched on Syrian targets since the decline of the Bashar al-Assad regime.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Assad's fall as a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics. He stated that Israel's actions were aimed at ensuring the safety of its citizens and preventing regional instability. Netanyahu expressed mixed emotions about Syria's upheaval, highlighting both opportunities and risks for Israel. He reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Golan Heights, calling its control vital to Israel’s security. Netanyahu also acknowledged former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2019 recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the area, emphasizing its relevance amid current developments.
Syrian rebel leader Mohammed al-Jolani has reportedly engaged in talks with the country’s prime minister and vice president to discuss forming a transitional government. As these discussions unfold, Israel has informed the UN Security Council of "limited and temporary measures" in a demilitarized zone along its border with Syria. These steps aim to preempt threats to Israeli-controlled areas, including the Golan Heights.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reported additional Israeli strikes in and around Damascus. Targets allegedly included a chemical weapons facility, an airbase, and a naval base in Latakia. Israel confirmed it targeted strategic assets and arms depots to prevent them from being seized by Syrian rebel factions. The strikes underline Israel’s ongoing focus on limiting the proliferation of advanced weaponry in the volatile region.
