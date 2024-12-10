Big Win for Bulgaria and Romania as Austria Lifts Schengen Veto!

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Visit Bulgaria Amid Strengthened Defense Efforts
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, 2024, as announced by the Ministry of Defense
Austria has officially announced that it is lifting its veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area by land. The decision was confirmed by the Austrian Interior Ministry, marking a significant step forward for the two countries’ integration into the Schengen zone. According to Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Austria will not oppose the move during the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will address the issue, with the first agenda item being the removal of checks at Bulgaria's and Romania's land borders from January 1 next year.
Karner emphasized that Austria’s change of stance would allow the European Union’s interior ministers to proceed with the next step toward Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen membership. He stated that Austria would not exercise its veto power and expressed optimism for the forthcoming approval. This move signals that both countries are closer to officially joining the Schengen Area after years of waiting.
The decision also aligns with the Dutch government's proposal, which suggests that the Netherlands will support Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area by land. No opposition is expected from the Dutch parliament, making it likely that Bulgaria will officially gain Schengen membership after a vote on December 12. This development has been warmly welcomed, as it marks a long-awaited milestone for both Bulgaria and Romania, bringing them one step closer to full participation in the European free movement zone.
