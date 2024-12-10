WCC to Engage in Government Talks Only with Parties Supporting Peevski Removal Declaration

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has issued a statement regarding the decisions made during their recent National Council meeting. The party confirmed that they will only engage in government negotiations with parties that have signed the declaration aimed at eliminating the Peevski model from Bulgaria’s governance. This declaration refers to the exclusion of Delyan Peevski, the leader of DPS - New Beginning, from any government formation.

WCC also clarified that if their coalition partner, "Democratic Bulgaria," decides to pursue talks with GERB without securing the declaration’s signature, they will respect this decision but refrain from participating in those negotiations. The party emphasized, however, that they will reconsider their stance on engaging with GERB only if there is an official change in GERB’s position, specifically if they sign the declaration.

While WCC is open to working with all parliamentary groups in Bulgaria, they reiterated their refusal to engage in any government talks with the "Revival" party. The reasons for this stance stem from significant value and civilizational differences, regardless of "Revival's" position on the declaration.

WCC further stressed their commitment to collaborating with all other parliamentary groups, excluding DPS-New Beginning, to push forward legislative measures aimed at dismantling the Peevski model in Bulgaria's political system.

