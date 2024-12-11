Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 10: Rain and Cloudy Skies Expected

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 10: Rain and Cloudy Skies Expected

On December 10, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, particularly heavier in the eastern regions during the morning. By the afternoon, precipitation will subside in most areas, and occasional breaks in the clouds may occur. Overnight temperatures will range between 1°C and 6°C, with Sofia experiencing lows around 2°C. Daytime highs will vary from 7°C to 12°C, with the capital reaching approximately 7°C.

Along the coast, conditions will remain predominantly cloudy with rainfall, some of which may be accompanied by thunderstorms, especially along the southern shores. A light northwesterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from 8°C to 9°C on the northern coast and up to 14°C in the southern regions. The sea water temperature will hover between 10°C and 12°C.

In the mountains, the day will bring mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Snowfall is likely above elevations of 1,200 to 1,500 meters. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Highs will reach about 5°C at 1,200 meters and drop to around -1°C at 2,000 meters.

