Bulgarian Gymnastics Star Boryana Kaleyn Announces Retirement After Olympic Success

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Boryana Kaleyn has announced the end of her competitive career, sharing the news through a heartfelt social media post. Kaleyn, who hails from Sofia, expressed her deep gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey and reflected on the pride of representing Bulgaria on the global stage. Her career included appearances at European and World Championships, as well as at the Olympic Games, making her one of the country’s most decorated rhythmic gymnasts.

Kaleyn is an Olympic silver medalist from the 2024 Paris Games and has earned an impressive tally of 4 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals at European Championships. She also secured second place in the team event at the 2018 World Championships in Sofia, alongside Neviana Vladinova and Katrin Taseva. Additionally, Kaleyn claimed a silver medal in the all-around event at the 2021 European Championships in Varna and three bronze medals in apparatus and team events at the 2019 European Championships in Baku. A three-time Bulgarian national champion, Kaleyn’s career highlights also include a fifth-place finish in the individual competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In her statement, Kaleyn acknowledged the profound impact rhythmic gymnastics has had on her life, expressing gratitude to her coaches, the federation, judges, medical staff, her club “Levski-Triaditsa,” and her family. She described the decision as closing a significant chapter of her life but reaffirmed her lifelong connection to the sport.

Earlier, the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation approved the composition of the women’s national individual team for 2025, which did not include Kaleyn. This development coincided with her announcement, solidifying her transition away from competitive gymnastics.

Iliana Raeva, President of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, commented on Kaleyn’s decision, stating it was not unexpected. Raeva identified the 2024 Paris Olympics as the pinnacle of Kaleyn’s career, highlighting her exceptional performance and determination during the Games. According to Raeva, achieving an Olympic silver medal fulfilled Kaleyn’s long-held dream, marking a natural conclusion to her athletic journey.

Boryana Kaleyn began her gymnastics training at the age of six and competed in youth championships from 2008, steadily rising through the ranks of international rhythmic gymnastics. Over the years, she established herself as a formidable individual competitor while also earning accolades in team and ensemble events. Her retirement represents the end of an illustrious career that has significantly contributed to Bulgaria’s prominence in rhythmic gymnastics.

