Efforts Underway to Assist Bulgarians Wishing to Leave Syria Amid Security Concerns

Russia Confirms Assad's Escape and Asylum Following Syrian Rebels' Offensive
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Russia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria has announced ongoing efforts to secure safe departure options for Bulgarian citizens currently residing in Syria and wishing to leave. This initiative comes amid a deteriorating security environment characterized by mass riots and widespread unrest. The ministry emphasized its commitment to monitoring the situation closely and keeping Bulgarian nationals informed about any developments.
As of December 8, the MFA reported that 15 Bulgarian citizens and their families had formally requested assistance in departing Syria. According to local data, a total of 71 Bulgarian nationals reside in Syria on a long-term or permanent basis. In response to the escalating crisis, the ministry has strongly advised all Bulgarian residents in the country to avoid public spaces and remain indoors until conditions stabilize.
In an official warning, the MFA urged Bulgarian citizens to prioritize their safety by minimizing outdoor movement and staying home whenever possible. This advice follows reports of heightened tensions and unrest in various parts of Syria, which have made the security situation increasingly volatile.
Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, remains a significant factor in the region. The group, which played a key role in opposing the Assad regime, is designated as a terrorist organization. The European Union has explicitly ruled out any contact with its representatives, further limiting diplomatic options in addressing the security challenges on the ground.
The Bulgarian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad and is working to identify potential avenues for their evacuation. The MFA’s efforts reflect the urgency of the situation, aiming to ensure the well-being of all Bulgarian nationals in the conflict-affected country.
Sources:
Otar Berdzenishvili, the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria, has announced his resignation in response to the Georgian government's decision to freeze EU membership talks
President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam
Joana Kehlibarova has been officially appointed as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Bulgaria
The UAE Embassy in Sofia, alongside Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a celebration of 33 years of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria
During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program
At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023