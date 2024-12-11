Efforts Underway to Assist Bulgarians Wishing to Leave Syria Amid Security Concerns

Bulgaria: Efforts Underway to Assist Bulgarians Wishing to Leave Syria Amid Security Concerns @mfa.bg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria has announced ongoing efforts to secure safe departure options for Bulgarian citizens currently residing in Syria and wishing to leave. This initiative comes amid a deteriorating security environment characterized by mass riots and widespread unrest. The ministry emphasized its commitment to monitoring the situation closely and keeping Bulgarian nationals informed about any developments.

As of December 8, the MFA reported that 15 Bulgarian citizens and their families had formally requested assistance in departing Syria. According to local data, a total of 71 Bulgarian nationals reside in Syria on a long-term or permanent basis. In response to the escalating crisis, the ministry has strongly advised all Bulgarian residents in the country to avoid public spaces and remain indoors until conditions stabilize.

In an official warning, the MFA urged Bulgarian citizens to prioritize their safety by minimizing outdoor movement and staying home whenever possible. This advice follows reports of heightened tensions and unrest in various parts of Syria, which have made the security situation increasingly volatile.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, remains a significant factor in the region. The group, which played a key role in opposing the Assad regime, is designated as a terrorist organization. The European Union has explicitly ruled out any contact with its representatives, further limiting diplomatic options in addressing the security challenges on the ground.

The Bulgarian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad and is working to identify potential avenues for their evacuation. The MFA’s efforts reflect the urgency of the situation, aiming to ensure the well-being of all Bulgarian nationals in the conflict-affected country.

