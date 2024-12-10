Bulgaria's Former PM Kiril Petkov Faces Allegations Amid Immunity Request

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov has submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. The request, initiated by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP), stems from an ongoing investigation into allegations that Petkov, during his tenure as Prime Minister, exceeded his authority. According to the prosecution, Petkov unlawfully directed officials from the General Directorate of Investigation to initiate pre-trial proceedings against individuals outside their jurisdiction, bypassing the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case involves allegations that Petkov ordered searches and seizures at the homes of three Bulgarian citizens—B.B., Vl.G., and S.A. (Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, Sevdalina Arnaudova)—without court approval and under conditions that did not meet the legal standard for urgency. It is further alleged that Petkov instructed the detention of these individuals for up to 24 hours, with the intent to harm their reputations. The prosecution argues that these actions caused significant damage to the prestige of the executive branch, constituting an offense under Article 282 of the Criminal Code. Witness testimonies, video evidence, and written documentation have been collected in the investigation, which the supervising prosecutor deemed sufficient to initiate criminal charges.

In response to the request, Petkov announced his intention to voluntarily relinquish his immunity, stating he had no fear of the legal process. He attributed the move to political motivations, accusing prominent political figures of orchestrating the actions against him. Petkov described the request as an attempt to intimidate him and his party, linking it to his government's controversial arrests of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova in March 2022. Petkov claimed these arrests were lawful and carried out in the public interest, contrasting them with alleged systemic corruption within the prosecution.

Quote: "Pathetic mobsters! I'll give my immunity right away!"

Petkov's colleagues from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) also expressed strong criticism of the move. Lena Borislavova, a close ally, questioned the timing of the request and implied a connection between Sarafov and political figures such as Delyan Peevski. She speculated about behind-the-scenes meetings and their potential influence on the prosecution's actions. Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov also commented, linking the request to a broader strategy of intimidation, particularly on International Anti-Corruption Day. He criticized Sarafov for alleged ties to private entities close to political parties like GERB and DPS, as well as for failing to act against other MPs sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.

Sarafov categorically denied allegations of secret meetings with Peevski, calling them falsehoods and political insinuations. He clarified that his engagements were related to public discussions on increasing penalties for traffic violations. Sarafov emphasized that the decision to seek Petkov’s immunity followed a proposal from the City Prosecutor’s Office and was unrelated to any amendments to the Judiciary Act or broader political considerations.

This development occurs amid heightened tensions in Bulgaria's political landscape, following reforms to limit the influence of the prosecutor general and controversial arrests during Petkov's tenure. The March 2022 detentions of Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova were ruled illegal by the courts, adding further complexity to the ongoing political and legal disputes. These arrests were part of Petkov’s anti-corruption campaign, which has since become a focal point of criticism and support in Bulgarian politics.

The request for Petkov’s immunity is a significant test of Bulgaria’s legal and political institutions. Under Article 70 of the Constitution, criminal prosecution against an MP requires parliamentary approval or the MP’s written consent. Petkov’s swift decision to waive his immunity underscores his determination to face the allegations while framing the case as politically motivated.

