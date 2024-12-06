Putin Decided to Grant Political Asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and His Family

The decision to grant political asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family was made by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, as reported by TASS.

"Of course, such decisions cannot be made without the head of state. This is his decision," Peskov said.

Regarding Assad’s whereabouts, Peskov stated that he had no information to share and added: "What happened surprised the entire world, and in this regard, we are no exception."

When asked about a possible meeting between Putin and Assad, Peskov said that, at the moment, there is no such meeting on the official schedule of the Kremlin.

Peskov also mentioned that it is premature to discuss the future of Russian military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus, noting that this will be addressed with those who will lead Syria in the future.