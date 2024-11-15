President Rumen Radev to Hold Consultations with Parliamentary Groups Starting December 10

Politics » ELECTIONS | December 9, 2024, Monday // 11:44
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev to Hold Consultations with Parliamentary Groups Starting December 10

President Rumen Radev will begin consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly on December 10, according to the press office of the President.

Schedule for the First Day:

  • 9:30 AM: The President will meet with representatives of GERB-SDS.
  • 11:30 AM: Consultations with representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

Context:

At the end of last week, President Radev announced that consultations with political parties would begin on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of the National Assembly functioning effectively. He warned that the absence of a regular government would disrupt the work of the parliament, which has many urgent tasks ahead.

Main Priority:

Radev highlighted that one of the most urgent tasks for the National Assembly is the adoption of the state budget for the next year.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Third Attempt Fails: MPs Unable to Elect Speaker of the 51st National Assembly

The first session of the new parliament will resume today at 11 AM, announced the oldest member of parliament, Silvi Kirilov from "There Is Such a People," in the plenary hall.

Politics » Elections | November 15, 2024, Friday // 11:23

Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

With 93.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:17

Election Results at 88% Count: Nine Parties Enter Bulgaria's New Parliament

With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly.

Politics » Elections | October 28, 2024, Monday // 08:31

Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria