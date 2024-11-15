President Rumen Radev to Hold Consultations with Parliamentary Groups Starting December 10

President Rumen Radev will begin consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly on December 10, according to the press office of the President.

Schedule for the First Day:

9:30 AM: The President will meet with representatives of GERB-SDS .

The President will meet with representatives of . 11:30 AM: Consultations with representatives of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

Context:

At the end of last week, President Radev announced that consultations with political parties would begin on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of the National Assembly functioning effectively. He warned that the absence of a regular government would disrupt the work of the parliament, which has many urgent tasks ahead.

Main Priority:

Radev highlighted that one of the most urgent tasks for the National Assembly is the adoption of the state budget for the next year.