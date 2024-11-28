Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Uncertainty Following Assad’s Fall

Bulgargaz Explains Nearly 11% Increase in Gas Prices for December
The price of natural gas in Bulgaria is expected to rise by nearly 11% in December, reaching 76 leva per megawatt-hour before taxes and additional charges
Oil prices increased in early Asian trading this morning after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad introduced greater uncertainty in the Middle East. Gains, however, were limited by weakening demand prospects for the upcoming year, according to Reuters.
On Sunday, Syrian rebels announced on state television that they had overthrown President Assad, ending more than 50 years of rule by his family.
“This development in Syria has added a new layer of political uncertainty in the Middle East, providing some support for prices,” said Tomomichi Akuta, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, has reduced its January 2025 prices for Asian buyers to their lowest level since early 2021. This move comes amid weak demand from China, the largest oil importer.
On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, postponed the start of increased oil production by three months, pushing it to April. Additionally, they extended the full reversal of production cuts by one year, now set to conclude at the end of 2026.
The resignations pose a serious risk of prolonged power outages in ten regions just before the holiday season
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan of up to 50 million euros for Tenevo Solar Technologies EAD to build and operate a solar photovoltaic plant in southeastern Bulgaria
The owner of the Burgas-based oil refinery, Lukoil Neftohim, through its parent company Litasco
Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its largest asset in the Balkans
On November 5, 2024, Westinghouse Electric Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., and "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" EAD signed a contract in Sofia to initiate engineering services
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023