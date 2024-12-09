Real Estate Market in Sofia Remains Active at the End of 2024

Housing Prices Rise in Sofia, but Affordability Improves
Housing affordability in Sofia has improved since the pandemic, making it one of the few capitals in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to experience this positive trend
The real estate market in Sofia continues to show growth, with a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year. This was shared by Momchil Krastev, a broker at one of the leading real estate agencies in the capital, during an interview with Radio Sofia.
Krastev highlighted that:
The broker noted that the number of actual construction starts is twice as low as the number of building permits issued annually, creating a supply shortage. Data from 2023 and early 2024 show around 30,000 transactions in Sofia, with new construction making up a relatively small portion of them.
Krastev observed that buyers are increasingly favoring newer properties, often striking deals above the average price levels.
According to Krastev, the choice between buying and renting can be made by comparing the initial down payment and monthly mortgage installments to rental costs:
Krastev also compared two options:
Looking ahead to 2025, Krastev mentioned that the upcoming adoption of the euro in Bulgaria may impact real estate prices./BNR
