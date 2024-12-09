Real Estate Market in Sofia Remains Active at the End of 2024

Business » PROPERTIES | December 9, 2024, Monday // 09:55
Bulgaria: Real Estate Market in Sofia Remains Active at the End of 2024 pixabay.com

The real estate market in Sofia continues to show growth, with a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year. This was shared by Momchil Krastev, a broker at one of the leading real estate agencies in the capital, during an interview with Radio Sofia.

High Demand for Completed Properties

Krastev highlighted that:

  • There is a growing demand for completed, move-in-ready properties, both in the new construction segment and on the secondary market.
  • The supply of such properties is becoming increasingly scarce.
  • Low mortgage interest rates, rising living standards, and higher average wages are driving market activity.

New Construction vs. Secondary Market

The broker noted that the number of actual construction starts is twice as low as the number of building permits issued annually, creating a supply shortage. Data from 2023 and early 2024 show around 30,000 transactions in Sofia, with new construction making up a relatively small portion of them.

Shift from Older to Newer Properties

Krastev observed that buyers are increasingly favoring newer properties, often striking deals above the average price levels.

Renting or Buying?

According to Krastev, the choice between buying and renting can be made by comparing the initial down payment and monthly mortgage installments to rental costs:

  • Renting might be more advantageous in the short term, especially for those with a dynamic lifestyle.
  • Buying is more cost-effective in the long term, as homeowners gradually pay off the property’s value instead of paying rent.

Land or Finished Property?

Krastev also compared two options:

  • Investing in a plot of land in the outskirts of Sofia to build a house of around 100 sq.m.
  • Purchasing a completed property in the city, such as a ground-floor apartment with a yard, at a comparable price.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Krastev mentioned that the upcoming adoption of the euro in Bulgaria may impact real estate prices./BNR

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Housing Prices Rise in Sofia, but Affordability Improves

Housing affordability in Sofia has improved since the pandemic, making it one of the few capitals in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to experience this positive trend

Business » Properties | December 9, 2024, Monday // 20:20

Two Bulgarian Cities Shine in Europe’s Budget Housing Rankings

Two Bulgarian cities, Plovdiv and Burgas, have been ranked among the most affordable locations for purchasing homes in Europe

Business » Properties | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 09:18

Why Buying a Home in Sofia May Be More Cost-Effective Than Renting

The decision to buy or rent property in Bulgaria's major cities, particularly Sofia, is influenced by various factors, with real estate experts suggesting that buying remains more advantageous than renting in the long term

Business » Properties | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 12:43

Strong Credit Activity and Rising Incomes Drive Up Housing Prices in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter

Business » Properties | November 17, 2024, Sunday // 10:49

Sofia Office Market: Growth in Rental Rates as New Developments Lag

Sofia's office market has experienced moderate rental activity over the first nine months of this year

Business » Properties | November 16, 2024, Saturday // 09:37

Rent Consumes 45% of Minimum Wage in Bulgaria, Reflecting EU-Wide Housing Struggle

A recent analysis from the European Institute of Trade Unions, highlighted by the European Confederation of Trade Unions, reveals that

Business » Properties | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria