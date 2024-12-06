Russia and Ukraine Set Ceasefire Conditions Following Trump’s Call for an End to Hostilities

Ukraine Bolsters Defense with First Shipment of 'Hell' Missile Drones
President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's defense forces have received the first batch of the newly developed Peklo (Hell) missile drones
Russia and Ukraine outlined their conditions for a ceasefire hours after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an "immediate" cessation of hostilities.
Trump: "This war, Russia-Ukraine, is the stupidest thing and should never have been allowed to happen."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's conditions remain unchanged since June, when President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as from the Donbas areas they still control, and definitively abandon their aspirations for NATO membership.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that his country needs effective guarantees and lasting peace that "the Russians won’t be able to destroy in a few years."
In an interview with NBC, Donald Trump suggested a reduction in U.S. aid to Kyiv after taking office in January 2025. The current administration of President Joe Biden announced nearly $1 billion in weapons industry orders in favor of Ukraine.
In the same NBC interview, Trump stated that he would consider withdrawing the U.S. from NATO if he did not secure trade concessions from Europe and if allies did not commit to higher military spending and paying their "fair share." According to Trump, this could happen if NATO members fail to treat the U.S. "fairly."/BNR
