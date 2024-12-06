Russia and Ukraine Set Ceasefire Conditions Following Trump’s Call for an End to Hostilities

World » UKRAINE | December 9, 2024, Monday // 09:52
Bulgaria: Russia and Ukraine Set Ceasefire Conditions Following Trump’s Call for an End to Hostilities Mediamodifier from Pixabay

Russia and Ukraine outlined their conditions for a ceasefire hours after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for an "immediate" cessation of hostilities.

Trump: "This war, Russia-Ukraine, is the stupidest thing and should never have been allowed to happen."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's conditions remain unchanged since June, when President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as from the Donbas areas they still control, and definitively abandon their aspirations for NATO membership.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that his country needs effective guarantees and lasting peace that "the Russians won’t be able to destroy in a few years."

In an interview with NBC, Donald Trump suggested a reduction in U.S. aid to Kyiv after taking office in January 2025. The current administration of President Joe Biden announced nearly $1 billion in weapons industry orders in favor of Ukraine.

In the same NBC interview, Trump stated that he would consider withdrawing the U.S. from NATO if he did not secure trade concessions from Europe and if allies did not commit to higher military spending and paying their "fair share." According to Trump, this could happen if NATO members fail to treat the U.S. "fairly."/BNR

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Bolsters Defense with First Shipment of 'Hell' Missile Drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's defense forces have received the first batch of the newly developed Peklo (Hell) missile drones

World » Ukraine | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:15

US to Send Massive Military Aid to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office

The United States is set to deliver a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine before Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025

World » Ukraine | December 6, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Trump’s Strategy for Ukraine: Freeze Conflict, Exclude NATO Membership

Donald Trump's approach to ending the war in Ukraine appears to consist of three competing peace plans, none of which involve Ukraine's accession to NATO

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 14:39

Rutte: Putin Shows No Interest in Peace Amid Rising Casualties in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no willingness for peace as the conflict in Ukraine continues

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 15:16

UK and France Weigh Troop Deployment in Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Great Britain and France are exploring strategies to bolster Ukraine’s security in the event of a peace agreement with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Scholz Pledges €650 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine, Zelensky Confirms Deaths of North Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia to support the Kremlin's military efforts against Ukraine have been killed in combat

World » Ukraine | December 2, 2024, Monday // 10:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria