Nationalist Candidate Georgescu Responds to Election Annulment in Romania: "A Coup Against Democracy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has accused nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu, who emerged victorious in the first round of the presidential elections on November 24, of receiving backing from a foreign state, describing it as a direct threat to national security. The remarks came after Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the election results, citing a declassified report from the Supreme Council of National Defense. The document alleges that Georgescu’s campaign was manipulated by external forces.

Following the court’s decision, Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism announced the launch of a criminal investigation into the allegations. The annulment means that the entire election process will be restarted. The government is now tasked with setting a new election date, and political parties must re-nominate their candidates. With President Iohannis' term ending on December 21, the Romanian Senate president will assume the role of acting president if no successor is elected by then.

In response to the court's ruling, Calin Georgescu likened his situation to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, drawing parallels to claims of foreign interference in elections. Georgescu described the decision as a betrayal of democracy and labeled it an "official coup." He accused the Romanian state of suppressing the will of the people, claiming that his campaign marked a historic moment and vowing to continue his fight alongside the Romanian populace.

During a press briefing, Georgescu reiterated that he had spent no money on his campaign, despite scrutiny from intelligence services over his campaign’s financial transparency. While denying any foreign state involvement, as suggested by the declassified documents, he reaffirmed his pledge to put Romanian interests first, including halting support for Ukraine. When asked about the possibility of being barred from the new election process, Georgescu replied ambiguously, stating, "We'll see."

Georgescu’s rhetoric struck a defiant tone, asserting that the Romanian people would not back down and suggesting that the annulment was part of a broader systemic corruption. He expressed confidence that the public would continue to support him, claiming his campaign stood as a symbol of resistance against external and internal forces undermining Romania’s sovereignty.

Source: Romania Insider