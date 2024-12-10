Bulgaria Expects Boost in Winter Tourism with Increased Foreign Visitors

Bulgaria is expecting a boost in winter tourism this year, with about 3.1 million foreign visitors projected between December and March, an increase of 5 percent compared to last year’s 2.9 million, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism. This is also a notable rise of over 20 percent compared to the weak 2019 season.

The winter season kicked off on December 7 in Pamporovo, followed by Bansko and other resorts on December 14. Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev will attend the season's opening in Bansko. However, with inflationary pressures, winter vacations are expected to cost between 3 and 7 percent more than last year. Tourism revenue this winter is forecasted to reach 3 billion leva, reflecting a 30 percent increase from 2019, with a notable share of the rise attributed to inflation and higher quality services in four- and five-star hotels. Compared to the previous winter season, revenue is set to increase by nearly 15 percent.

Tourist visits from neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Greece, and Romania, are expected to account for the majority of foreign visitors. Around 65 percent of this winter’s tourists will be from the EU, with the remaining 35 percent coming from non-EU countries. Of the expected foreign visits, nearly 2 million are for tourism, with approximately 300,000 visitors coming for ski tourism and around 400,000 for cultural and balneo tourism, along with other leisure and business-related trips.

Bulgarians will remain the largest group visiting balneo and spa resorts, making up about 80 percent of the total tourist numbers. An estimated 80,000 foreign visitors will arrive for balneo tourism, with nearly 320,000 Bulgarians participating.

In total, Bulgarians are expected to make around 4.5 million trips this winter, with a significant portion taking place over weekends. During the period from December 20 to January 2, about 120,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel abroad for the holidays, while 720,000 will stay in the country. Many of the domestic travelers will visit relatives, second homes, or indulge in leisure activities such as spa and ski tourism. Around 200,000 people will travel multiple times during this period, particularly to visit family or enjoy holiday getaways.

Source: Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism