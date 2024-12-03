Bulgaria's Municipalities Reassured on Capital Expenditure Subsidies for 2025

Business » FINANCE | December 8, 2024, Sunday // 10:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Municipalities Reassured on Capital Expenditure Subsidies for 2025

In recent weeks, there has been ongoing concern regarding the state's expenses for next year, with projections showing that costs far exceed available funds. As a result, savings are being emphasized. However, municipalities have raised concerns about how these cuts might impact their investment programs, questioning whether they will still receive subsidies from the state budget. This issue was discussed on Nova TV by Silvia Georgieva, the chairwoman of the National Association of Municipalities (NAOMB).

Georgieva explained that municipalities are effectively "held hostage" by the lack of a state budget, but with the election of the new Speaker of the National Assembly, she noted that there is now hope for a resolution. She pointed out that about 80 percent of municipal funds come from the state budget, which means municipalities are unable to prepare their budgets for 2025 without the finalization of the national budget.

These funds are crucial for local governments to carry out repairs and smaller investment projects, such as fixing school roofs. Georgieva mentioned her recent meeting with Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova, which left her optimistic. According to Georgieva, the government is working hard to stay within the 3 percent deficit target and meet its financial obligations. However, she stressed that it would be unacceptable and illegal for municipalities to bear the brunt of the financial burden by reducing their capital expenditures.

For 2024, the total subsidy for municipalities was set at 420 million, and the budget for 2025 will allocate 460 million to the sector, ensuring that municipalities can continue to fund their capital projects, albeit with minimal increases.

Source: Nova TV

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: municipalities, budget, funds

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 3.7 Billion Leva in November

Preliminary data from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance indicates a slight reduction in the budget deficit for November compared to October

Business » Finance | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44

Bulgaria's PM Urges Parliament to Prioritize Budget Adoption Amid Political Uncertainty

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that the adoption of the national budget remains a top priority for Bulgaria

Politics | December 2, 2024, Monday // 11:21

Bulgaria’s 17 Years in the EU: Unmet Expectations and Limited EU Fund Utilization

Bulgaria's 17-year membership in the European Union has not lived up to the expectations of many Bulgarians, according to Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Tsvetomir Tsvetkov from Sofia Universit

World » EU | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 13:12

Minister Petkova: No Tax Hikes or Insurance Increases in Bulgaria's 2025 Budget

Corporate and personal income taxes will not increase next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova announced

Business » Finance | November 18, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Municipalities Across Bulgaria Raise Local Taxes and Fees

Municipalities across Bulgaria have initiated increases in local taxes and fees

Society | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:06

Bulgaria Boosts Interior and Defense Budgets Amid Migration Concerns

The caretaker government of Bulgaria has approved an additional allocation of 20 million leva

Politics | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian National Bank Warns Against Proposed Excess Profits Tax on Banks

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed 10% tax on banks' excess profits, citing concerns that it would destabilize the financial sector

Business » Finance | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Expert: Eurozone Integration Could Drive Bulgaria’s Economic Growth and Investment

Economist Rumen Galabinov has stated that Bulgaria's potential future membership in the Eurozone could significantly benefit the country's economy

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgaria Sees Positive Economic Trends with 2.4% GDP Growth in Third Quarter

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2024 grew by 2.4% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 13:09

OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026

Business » Finance | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Bulgaria Considers 100 Leva Christmas Supplement for Low-Income Pensioners

Bulgaria's Acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova stated that discussions are ongoing regarding the payment of a 100 leva (50 euros) Christmas supplement to pensioners

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria