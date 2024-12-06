Sofia's Streets Light Up with Festive Christmas Trams

Society | December 6, 2024, Friday // 18:07
Bulgaria: Sofia's Streets Light Up with Festive Christmas Trams

This winter, Sofia is set to become even more festive with six specially decorated Christmas trams, which will bring holiday cheer to both residents and visitors. Four of the trams are decorated by Sofia Electric Transport, while the other two have been sponsored by various partners. These trams will travel through the capital, spreading the magic of Christmas to passengers.

One of the most exciting additions to the holiday season is the Christmas Retro Tram. Operating between December 17 and 25, this tram will offer passengers a unique journey filled with festive decorations and a cozy ambiance. For two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, the tram will run between the "Journalist" and "Vazrazhdane" stops, transforming an ordinary commute into a magical holiday experience.

Additionally, some of the Christmas-themed trams will serve line 15, which runs between the Vitosha metro station and the Buxton residential district, passing through central Sofia. This gives even more people the chance to enjoy the holiday atmosphere while traveling across the city.

The festive trams will continue to operate until January 10, 2024, ensuring the holiday spirit is alive throughout the season. In addition to bringing joy to those on board, these festive vehicles will also add a touch of magic to the streets of Sofia, making the city shine with holiday warmth and light.

Source: Sofia Municipality

