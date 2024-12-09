Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Snow, Rain, and Strong Winds Expected for the Weekend

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Snow, Rain, and Strong Winds Expected for the Weekend @Pixabay

The weather forecast for December 7-8 in Bulgaria predicts overcast and windy conditions, with snowfall in the northwest and mountain regions, and the possibility of blizzards in mountain passes. Rain is expected in central and eastern Bulgaria, with heavy rainfall in the south. A moderate northwesterly wind will affect the Danube region and the western areas, while a strong southerly wind will dominate the eastern parts. Temperatures will range from lows of 2°C to 7°C, with Sofia seeing around 2°C, and highs between 10°C and 12°C, with Sofia reaching about 4°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, overcast skies will bring rain and moderate to strong southeasterly winds. Temperatures will be between 12°C and 13°C. In the mountains, conditions will be windy and overcast, with snowfall expected in the eastern Rhodopes and rainfall in the Strandzha and Sakar regions. Heavy rainfall will affect the central Balkan and southern slopes of the Rhodopes. Strong southwesterly winds will prevail, with highs of around 3°C at 1,200 meters and minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.

On December 8, the weather will remain mostly overcast, with light rain in the east spreading across the country by midday. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will persist. Lows will range from minus 2°C to 8°C, and highs will be between 6°C and 14°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

