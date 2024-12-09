Expert: Eurozone Integration Could Drive Bulgaria’s Economic Growth and Investment

Business » FINANCE | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Expert: Eurozone Integration Could Drive Bulgaria’s Economic Growth and Investment

Economist Rumen Galabinov has stated that Bulgaria's potential future membership in the Eurozone could significantly benefit the country's economy, leading to an increase in GDP. According to Galabinov, the positive economic impact seen in other countries that joined the Eurozone is expected to be mirrored in Bulgaria. He also believes that this membership will boost tax revenues, insurance contributions, and duties. Schengen membership, which would further facilitate free movement, could also be a catalyst for business growth and investment, particularly in sectors such as transit transport.

The caretaker government is set to present the 2025 state budget to the National Assembly next week, with a projected 3% deficit. The budget will not raise tax rates or social security contributions for workers. However, it will include salary increases for police officers, military personnel, and teachers. The government also plans to implement new taxes on bank profits and underground resources, as well as increase excise duties on alcohol and cigarettes. Some reduced tax rates will also be eliminated.

Galabinov emphasized the importance of meeting the Eurozone entry criteria, with the target date for Bulgaria’s accession set for July 1, 2025, though an alternative entry date of January 1, 2026, is also possible. The economist stressed the necessity of ensuring the country maintains the 3% deficit, alongside the requirement of average annual inflation within acceptable limits.

Galabinov also pointed out that some of the proposed measures in the 2025 budget, such as the amnesty, may have limited benefits for taxpayers. He noted that the Covid pandemic has passed, and the government could consider phasing out pandemic-related measures. He believes unifying the VAT rate is a logical step, and expects the increase in excise duties on cigarettes and alcohol to be a necessary policy. Discussions around the taxation of diesel and gasoline may also arise.

Despite Bulgaria’s progress towards Eurozone membership, Galabinov pointed out that some Eurozone countries, including France, still fail to meet all the entry criteria, such as a deficit below the prescribed threshold.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Expects Boost in Winter Tourism with Increased Foreign Visitors

Bulgaria is expecting a boost in winter tourism this year, with about 3.1 million foreign visitors projected between December and March

Business » Tourism | December 9, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Employers Push for Continued Electricity Price Compensation in 2025

Employers' organizations in Bulgaria are urging the government to extend the compensation program for high electricity prices into 2025.

Business | December 9, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Aging Workforce: Over 60% of 60-64 Year-Olds Remain Employed

In Bulgaria, more than 60% of people aged 60 to 64 remain active in the labor market, a figure that surpasses the European Union average.

Society | December 9, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Expects 5% Growth in Winter Tourism Amid Resort Preparations

Bulgaria is expecting a 5% increase in tourist arrivals this winter season, according to acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev

Business » Tourism | December 9, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Raise Maximum Social Security Income to 4,130 Leva in 2025

From January 1, 2025, the maximum social security income in Bulgaria will rise to 4,130 leva

Society | December 8, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Hotels Fully Booked for Christmas as Demand Grows for Holiday Packages

Tourist interest in Christmas and New Year holiday packages is exceptionally high this year

Business » Tourism | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian National Bank Warns Against Proposed Excess Profits Tax on Banks

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed 10% tax on banks' excess profits, citing concerns that it would destabilize the financial sector

Business » Finance | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Bulgaria Sees Positive Economic Trends with 2.4% GDP Growth in Third Quarter

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2024 grew by 2.4% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 13:09

OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026

Business » Finance | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Bulgaria Considers 100 Leva Christmas Supplement for Low-Income Pensioners

Bulgaria's Acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova stated that discussions are ongoing regarding the payment of a 100 leva (50 euros) Christmas supplement to pensioners

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Bulgaria Advances Eurozone Integration with Instant Payment System

The process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria is advancing, with the implementation of the Eurosystem’s TIPS (Target Instant Payment Settlement) service playing a central role

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria