Bulgaria Becomes Home to One of the World's Rarest and Most Expensive Cars

A Bulgarian has become the proud owner of the world’s most expensive Mercedes, purchasing one of only 275 units of the Mercedes-AMG ONE. This hypercar, valued at approximately 2.5 million euros, was recently delivered to Bulgaria. The car was unveiled by Mercedes’ CEO Negovan Josifovic, who highlighted the model’s uniqueness, which was made possible by the combined efforts of AMG automotive engineers and the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE is the first to bring hybrid drive technology from the racetrack to the road. It features a hybrid system with one internal combustion engine and four electric motors, delivering an impressive 782 kW (1,063 hp). The car’s top speed is electronically capped at 352 km/h. The two-seater hypercar is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, combining a hybrid-powered rear axle and an electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring, making it a powerhouse on any terrain.

Its 1.6-liter V6 hybrid engine, equipped with an electrically assisted turbocharger, shares technology with current Formula 1 engines. Developed alongside Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, the engine reaches a remarkable 11,000 rpm. The vehicle also features four electric motors powered by an 8.4 kWh battery, providing a pure electric range of around 18 km. The transmission is a 7-speed automated manual system, contributing to the vehicle's exceptional performance.

Inside, the design draws inspiration from Formula 1, with a steering wheel that is flat on both top and bottom. The upper part of the wheel features lights indicating the optimal shift point, and there’s an integrated airbag. The interior also boasts AMG digital buttons for selecting from six driving modes, tailored for both everyday driving and track use. Active aerodynamics, adjustable suspension stiffness, and a lowering chassis complete the advanced features of this groundbreaking vehicle.

