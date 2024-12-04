Ukraine Bolsters Defense with First Shipment of 'Hell' Missile Drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's defense forces have received the first batch of the newly developed Peklo (Hell) missile drones. These drones, manufactured domestically, are now in serial production. Zelensky described the Peklo drones as "our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness," highlighting their range of up to 700 km and speed of 700 km/h.

The "Peklo" (Hell) drone-missile — our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defense Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment.



I am grateful to everyone involved in our defense production, whose… pic.twitter.com/MjIcWHgouZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2024

The president expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the defense production, underscoring the significance of scaling up both the production and deployment of the missile drones. So far, five successful missions using the Peklo drones have been reported, showcasing their operational capability.

Details about the total number of units delivered and the exact technical specifications have not been disclosed due to security reasons. However, this marks a significant step in enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities, with the drones set to play a crucial role in the ongoing conflict.

