Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova Calls Emergency Session for December 10

The new Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, has scheduled an extraordinary parliamentary session for December 10 at 1:00 p.m. The session, announced by the parliament's press center, is convened under Article 78, item 1 of the Bulgarian Constitution. The agenda includes a single item: the proposal to establish an Ad Hoc Committee tasked with drafting regulations for the organization and functioning of the National Assembly.

Kiselova's decision comes shortly after her election as Speaker earlier today. She secured the position with the backing of 140 deputies from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), and GERB. Her election followed 10 previous unsuccessful attempts to fill the role. Following her appointment, Deputy Speakers of the Assembly and the chairpersons of the parliamentary groups were also elected.

After concluding today’s proceedings, Kiselova declared the session adjourned and announced the next regular sitting for December 11. The extraordinary session on December 10 underscores the urgency of adopting a regulatory framework for the effective operation of the National Assembly.

