Court Nullifies Romanian Election Following Allegations of Russian Interference

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the recent presidential election, a decision made amidst growing concerns of foreign interference and manipulation. The move comes as Romanians abroad had already started casting their votes in the runoff election initially scheduled for December 8. The ruling requires the entire electoral process to restart, with the government tasked with setting a new timeline.

The decision followed an emergency session convened after the court received multiple petitions citing declassified intelligence documents. These documents, released by the Supreme Council of National Defense, alleged that the campaign of far-right candidate Călin Georgescu was heavily influenced by external manipulation resembling Russian-style disinformation tactics. Reports pointed to a surge of pro-Georgescu activity on TikTok, with thousands of accounts promoting his candidacy in the weeks leading up to the first round of voting on November 24.

Georgescu, an EU-skeptic and ultranationalist, unexpectedly advanced to the second round against Elena Lasconi, a reformist candidate. His platform included fiery criticism of NATO and the European Union, fueling fears of a shift in Romania's geopolitical orientation. Demonstrations erupted in Bucharest following his first-round victory, with pro-European citizens expressing dismay over the election results.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who also participated in the election but did not qualify for the runoff, described the annulment as the only fair outcome given the evidence of interference. He called for investigations into those responsible for the alleged manipulation and reiterated the need for a stable pro-European parliamentary majority to guide Romania through the crisis.

Lasconi criticized the court's decision, describing it as a severe blow to democracy and asserting that the election could have proceeded while addressing foreign interference separately. She expressed determination to continue her campaign, emphasizing her commitment to preserving Romania's democratic integrity.

The annulment has sparked accusations of political maneuvering. Critics from both the far right and liberal reformist camps view it as a power play by the established Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL). Far-right leader George Simion, a supporter of Georgescu, called the ruling a coup and urged his followers to remain calm, emphasizing the need to challenge the system democratically.

The European Commission has requested urgent clarification from TikTok regarding the dissemination of Russian-backed content during the election. Meanwhile, questions remain about who will serve as interim president after Klaus Iohannis’s term ends on December 21, as Romania faces weeks or months of political uncertainty.

Romania’s annulled election comes at a critical time for the NATO member, with heightened tensions in Eastern Europe and the pressing need for a cohesive government. Parliamentary elections last week resulted in a fragmented political landscape, further complicating the path toward stability. The Constitutional Court has pledged to publish its detailed reasoning for the decision, marking the next step in an unfolding political and legal saga.

