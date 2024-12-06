After Intense Debates, Bulgaria's Parliament Finally Elects a Speaker

After ten failed attempts to elect a speaker, Bulgaria's parliament finally reached a decision, appointing Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova from the "BSP - United Left" as Speaker of the National Assembly. Her candidacy received 140 votes in favor, with 93 against. Kiselova was backed by GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS), and her own political formation, "BSP - United Left." Opposition came from MPs representing "Revival," "DPS-New Beginning," "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH).

Kiselova's opponent, Silvi Kirilov from TISP, received 98 votes in favor, 119 against, and 17 abstentions during the election. Kirilov's candidacy was supported by his party, while other nominations included Petar Petrov from "Revival" and General Atanas Atanasov from WCC-DB. Throughout the process, tensions ran high, with repeated breaks and disputes among the parliamentary groups.

In her acceptance speech, Kiselova vowed to be a Speaker for all deputies, emphasizing unity and commitment to governance. She underscored the challenges ahead, stating that "hope, sweat, and tears" would be needed to navigate Bulgaria's political and governance crises. Acknowledging the divided support, she thanked both her supporters and critics, asserting the importance of mutual respect for decisions once made.

The vote for deputy speakers followed swiftly, with seven deputies elected to the positions almost unanimously. Raya Nazaryan (GERB), Atanas Atanasov (WCC-DB), Tsoncho Ganev ("Revival"), Dragomir Stoynev ("BSP - United Left"), Khairi Sadakov (APS), Assoc. Prof. Nikoleta Kuzmanova (TISP), and Radostin Vassilev (MECH) were chosen. Notably, "DPS-New Beginning" abstained from nominating a candidate and left the session before the vote.

The election process, spanning 11 sessions, was marked by heated debates and procedural interruptions. At various points, MPs called for breaks to deliberate, fueling frustration and delaying proceedings. The run-off between Kiselova and Kirilov saw shifting alliances, with GERB supporting Kiselova early on and "DPS-New Beginning" joining in later, sparking controversy. Kiselova later clarified that she had not sought the support of "DPS-New Beginning."

Kiselova’s election was seen as a critical step in addressing the political crisis and restoring public trust. Silvi Kirilov, despite his loss, called for reason and collaboration, highlighting the pressing need for solutions to the political impasse. The new Speaker promptly granted another break following her election, allowing parties to finalize nominations for group leaders and members of the commission responsible for drafting parliamentary rules.

Reactions:

Stanislav Balabanov from "There is Such a People" criticized the outcome, describing it as a continuation of the previous "assembly" (between GERB and WCC-DB). He claimed that the majority comprised GERB, WCC-DB, DPS, and what he referred to as “Peevski's private property” - BSP-New Beginning. Balabanov suggested the BSP’s actions signaled political irrelevance in future elections, pointing to alleged ties between the BSP and Delyan Peevski.

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS-New Beginning," expressed disdain for the situation, accusing other parties of striking backroom deals for personal gain. "They’ve decided who will take what, who will steal what," Peevski said, describing the events as shameful and calling for an end to the spectacle in parliament.

When asked about the prospects of forming a regular government, Peevski remained skeptical, asserting that decisions were being made behind closed doors for self-interest. "One thing is certain," he added. "I will stop them."

