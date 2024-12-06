Pleven Faces Water Shutdowns as Authorities Probe Management Missteps

The Bulgarian city of Pleven is once again under a water regime, as announced by the Water Supply and Sewage company. The company confirmed that until all facts and circumstances are fully determined, the chief engineer Mariana Georgieva will temporarily take over the responsibilities of the company's manager.

The Waterworks Holding initiated an inspection of the actions of manager Eng. Kliment Todorov late yesterday. Following this, Mayor Dr. Valentin Hristov requested Todorov's resignation, and the regional governor Nikolay Abrashev, who also heads the Waterworks Association, called for detailed data on the water supply amounts.

The issue stemmed from a public announcement on December 2, in which the water regime was said to be lifted in the presence of the minister. However, local residents soon complained that the water supply would still be limited in the coming days. Mayor Dr. Hristov urged Todorov to apologize to the citizens for the confusion and inconvenience caused by the water shortage.

Effective today, the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority has reinstated the water regime. Water will be unavailable from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pleven, along with 14 other surrounding settlements. Official notifications have been posted on the authority's website and sent to all local mayors.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)