Syrian Opposition Forces Make Gains in Homs, Threatening Regime's Control

Rebels, led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have made significant advances toward the city of Homs in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The insurgents are now within 5 km of the city's outskirts, after capturing key towns like Rastan and Talbisseh, which are located along the vital M5 highway that links Homs to Damascus and the north. The assault on Homs follows earlier gains made by HTS, including the capture of Aleppo and Hama, both major losses for the regime of President Bashar Assad.

The escalation has prompted many residents of Homs to flee their homes, heading towards western coastal regions still under government control. Efforts to defend the city have intensified, with reinforcements being deployed to bolster Syrian army positions around Homs. Russian forces also took action overnight, bombing the Rustan bridge, a crucial route for supplies and reinforcements to the city, as part of an effort to slow the advancing rebels.

The rebels' progress threatens to sever one of the last main routes to the Syrian coast, which is home to the Alawite minority that supports Assad's regime. With Homs in their hands, the insurgents would significantly disrupt the government's access to this region.

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 after the government's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests, has seen the involvement of various international actors. Russia and Iran have been key supporters of Assad, helping him regain control of much of the country. However, the rise of HTS, once affiliated with al-Qaeda, has brought a new wave of insurgency, particularly in Syria's Idlib province, where HTS is the dominant force.

This offensive comes as Russia and Iran, Assad's primary backers, face distractions from other regional conflicts, weakening their ability to provide assistance to the Syrian government. While HTS pushes southward, aiming to capture territory controlled by Assad, the offensive also fits within broader Turkish efforts in the region. Turkey has consistently targeted Kurdish groups in northern Syria, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whom it labels as terrorists.

The current offensive follows a series of clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups that started in late November in Aleppo. By November 30, opposition forces had secured much of Aleppo's city center and solidified their control over Idlib province. On December 5, they also managed to capture the city center of Hama, further solidifying their momentum. Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army, aligned with anti-regime forces, recently launched Operation Dawn of Freedom, which successfully liberated areas in Aleppo's countryside from Kurdish-controlled groups.

