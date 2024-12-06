Syrian Opposition Forces Make Gains in Homs, Threatening Regime's Control

World | December 6, 2024, Friday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Syrian Opposition Forces Make Gains in Homs, Threatening Regime's Control

Rebels, led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have made significant advances toward the city of Homs in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The insurgents are now within 5 km of the city's outskirts, after capturing key towns like Rastan and Talbisseh, which are located along the vital M5 highway that links Homs to Damascus and the north. The assault on Homs follows earlier gains made by HTS, including the capture of Aleppo and Hama, both major losses for the regime of President Bashar Assad.

The escalation has prompted many residents of Homs to flee their homes, heading towards western coastal regions still under government control. Efforts to defend the city have intensified, with reinforcements being deployed to bolster Syrian army positions around Homs. Russian forces also took action overnight, bombing the Rustan bridge, a crucial route for supplies and reinforcements to the city, as part of an effort to slow the advancing rebels.

The rebels' progress threatens to sever one of the last main routes to the Syrian coast, which is home to the Alawite minority that supports Assad's regime. With Homs in their hands, the insurgents would significantly disrupt the government's access to this region.

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 after the government's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests, has seen the involvement of various international actors. Russia and Iran have been key supporters of Assad, helping him regain control of much of the country. However, the rise of HTS, once affiliated with al-Qaeda, has brought a new wave of insurgency, particularly in Syria's Idlib province, where HTS is the dominant force.

This offensive comes as Russia and Iran, Assad's primary backers, face distractions from other regional conflicts, weakening their ability to provide assistance to the Syrian government. While HTS pushes southward, aiming to capture territory controlled by Assad, the offensive also fits within broader Turkish efforts in the region. Turkey has consistently targeted Kurdish groups in northern Syria, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whom it labels as terrorists.

The current offensive follows a series of clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups that started in late November in Aleppo. By November 30, opposition forces had secured much of Aleppo's city center and solidified their control over Idlib province. On December 5, they also managed to capture the city center of Hama, further solidifying their momentum. Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army, aligned with anti-regime forces, recently launched Operation Dawn of Freedom, which successfully liberated areas in Aleppo's countryside from Kurdish-controlled groups.

Sources:

  • "X"
  • Telegram
  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
  • Anadolu Agency
  • DW
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, rebels, Homs, regime

Related Articles:

Pleven Faces Water Shutdowns as Authorities Probe Management Missteps

|

Syrian Rebels Seize Hama: A Turning Point in the Conflict

|

Syrian Rebels Advance on Hama as Regime Forces Counterattack with Russian Air Support

|

Escalating Syrian Conflict: Rebel Advances, Russian Movements, and Iraqi Warnings

|

Syria's Rebel Offensive Gains Momentum as Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah Struggle

|

Syrian Rebels Advance on Aleppo, Targeting Pro-Assad Forces and Iranian Influence

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Nationalist Candidate Georgescu Responds to Election Annulment in Romania: "A Coup Against Democracy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has accused nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu

World » Southeast Europe | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:40

Ukraine Bolsters Defense with First Shipment of 'Hell' Missile Drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine's defense forces have received the first batch of the newly developed Peklo (Hell) missile drones

World » Ukraine | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:15

Landmark EU-Mercosur Agreement Promises Billions in Tariff Savings

The European Union (EU) and Mercosur countries have reached a landmark agreement to establish one of the world's largest trade deals

World » EU | December 6, 2024, Friday // 16:52

Court Nullifies Romanian Election Following Allegations of Russian Interference

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the recent presidential election, a decision made amidst growing concerns of foreign interference and manipulation

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2024, Friday // 16:45

US to Send Massive Military Aid to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office

The United States is set to deliver a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine before Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025

World » Ukraine | December 6, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Romania's Presidential Candidate Promises Zero Support for Ukraine, Focus on National Interests

Calin Georgescu, the unexpected frontrunner in Romania's presidential elections, has pledged to halt all support for Ukraine if he secures victory

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2024, Friday // 09:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria