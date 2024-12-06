US to Send Massive Military Aid to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office

The United States is set to deliver a substantial new military aid package to Ukraine before Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, confirmed this during a meeting with Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration. Sullivan revealed that the White House has devised a final strategy in support of Ukraine, which includes a series of large sanctions targeting Russia and a significant influx of military supplies.

Among the new assistance, the U.S. will send Ukraine hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of armored vehicles, all expected to arrive by mid-January. The U.S. has also promised to provide training for Ukrainian forces at facilities located outside of Ukraine. In addition to the military aid, an agreement is nearly finalized to offer Ukraine a loan of 20 billion euros, which will be secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This package is intended to further weaken Russia's ability to maintain its military actions while reinforcing Ukraine’s bargaining power in potential future negotiations.

At the same time, there are reports that Trump’s advisers plan to employ a "carrot and stick" approach in future negotiations. This could include halting military support for Ukraine if it refuses to negotiate but increasing aid if Russian President Vladimir Putin remains intransigent. The European Union has also indicated that it is prepared to step in if the U.S. reduces its financial commitments, with plans to cover part of a 50 billion dollars aid package to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russian military has made further gains in eastern Ukraine. According to analysts from DeepState, Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka, and Novodmytrivka in Donetsk Oblast. They have also advanced near the towns of Kurakhove, Romanivka, and Uspenivka. Ukraine's General Staff reported that 170 combat engagements had occurred in the war zone on December 5, with Russian forces making 37 attempts to break into Ukrainian defenses on the Pokrovsk front. Ukrainian troops managed to repel 35 attacks on the Vremivka front.

On December 6, Russian authorities closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic following explosions in the city of Kerch. The bridge closure was confirmed as "temporary," while reports from local sources indicated that loud explosions had occurred in Kerch, with windows reportedly shaking from the blasts. The incident has raised concerns about the security of the key transportation link between Russia and Crimea.

