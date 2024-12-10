Bulgaria Expects 5% Growth in Winter Tourism Amid Resort Preparations

Bulgaria is expecting a 5% increase in tourist arrivals this winter season, according to acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev. This growth is anticipated amid preparations for the winter resorts' opening, which includes significant coordination among various stakeholders to ensure smooth operations. Miloshev shared these expectations during a meeting held at the Borovets resort complex, where key tourism representatives gathered to discuss the upcoming season.

Sofia Airport is set to handle over nine thousand flights, bringing nearly 1.3 million tourists to Bulgaria. Additionally, a new parking lot at the airport will offer zero charges throughout the winter season. Miloshev emphasized that sustainability is key for tourism, urging that visitors should leave Bulgaria with positive impressions, contributing to its reputation as a prime vacation destination.

The winter season is set to open in Pamporovo on Saturday, while Bansko will welcome visitors on December 14. Borovets is expected to open by December 21, though the final decision will depend on weather conditions. Mayor of Samokov, Eng. Angel Dzhorgov, also highlighted that infrastructure improvements, including the repair of the Sofia-Samokov road, will begin in spring 2024 to address one of the resort’s major concerns.

To enhance service during the season, the Samokov Regional Office has appointed a deputy mayor responsible for resort operations, ensuring a more efficient response to issues. Additionally, a Tourist Information Center will be moved to Borovets to better assist incoming tourists. Local law enforcement, including 18 officers and one Romanian police officer, will be deployed to Borovets to ensure safety throughout the season.

The Consumer Protection Commission has committed to conducting inspections at all tourist sites, especially those that have been neglected or have previous violations. They will focus on ensuring compliance with accommodation standards. Similarly, the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) of Sofia Region announced readiness for monitoring, particularly at swimming pools in Borovets. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) also confirmed that there have been no food poisoning incidents and is prepared for the season.

As part of the seasonal preparations, Stoyan Denchev from the National Revenue Agency (NRA) mentioned that inspections will focus on temporary sites in Borovets. He pointed out that violations were found related to service staff and the failure to issue proper receipts. In response to these issues, additional NRA employees from Sofia and other regions will be deployed.

In Borovets, Borosport’s Executive Director, Vasilia Konstantinova, assured that the resort is fully prepared for the winter season. Until December 15, guests can still benefit from last year’s ski pass prices, though prices will increase by about ten percent afterward due to the adjustment in the VAT rate, effective from January 1 next year.

