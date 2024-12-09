Bulgarian Hotels Fully Booked for Christmas as Demand Grows for Holiday Packages

Tourist interest in Christmas and New Year holiday packages is exceptionally high this year, according to Georgi Kunchev, a member of the Management Board of the "Destination Sandanski" association. Most hotels in Sandanski, Petrich, and Melnik are already fully booked, with only a few vacancies remaining. Kunchev noted that, in recent years, even the Christmas period sees hotels reaching full capacity, thanks to special packages, traditional holiday dinners, and organized programs, making this year's demand notably strong compared to previous years.

Blagoy Blagoev, the manager of a prominent complex in Sandanski, confirmed the rising interest in holiday packages for Christmas. He explained that most tourists prefer three-day or four-day packages, which typically include breakfast and dinner, with the option to add additional services. This format aligns with what Bulgarian tourists seek and contributes to the growing popularity of Sandanski as a holiday destination. Blagoev highlighted that packages offering longer stays are particularly in demand as they are more cost-effective and often include meals.

Prices in his complex have remained unchanged this year, a factor that may contribute to the steady demand. Holiday programs for both Christmas and New Year typically feature diverse entertainment, such as dance performances, Bulgarian and international artists, and activities for children, including games and film screenings. This year, the complex is also expecting performers from Greece to enhance the festivities. Given its reputation as a family-friendly destination, the complex has tailored its offerings to accommodate families, with animation and entertainment specifically for young guests.

Around 70 percent of holiday visitors are Bulgarian, with additional tourists expected from North Macedonia and Greece. Depending on the length of stay, room type, and number of guests, holiday packages in the complex start at 2,300 leva for a three-day stay. Notably, children under 12 years old can stay free of charge, making it a more appealing option for families.

Blagoev observed that interest in holiday stays during Christmas Eve and Christmas remains exceptionally high, with capacities filling up faster for Christmas than for New Year’s. The combination of rich programs, affordable packages, and family-oriented activities has made destinations like Sandanski increasingly popular for holiday celebrations.

