Romania's Presidential Candidate Promises Zero Support for Ukraine, Focus on National Interests

Calin Georgescu, the unexpected frontrunner in Romania's presidential elections, has pledged to halt all support for Ukraine if he secures victory in the upcoming runoff against pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi. Speaking to the BBC, Georgescu emphasized his commitment to prioritizing "the Romanian people" and dismissed claims that his campaign's success stemmed from Russian interference as baseless.

Romania's outgoing president, Klaus Iohannis, released declassified documents this week detailing what he described as a large-scale, state-coordinated TikTok campaign supporting Georgescu. The intelligence report suggested that Russia had launched hybrid operations targeting Romania, which it considers an "enemy state." Prosecutors have since opened a criminal investigation into alleged election interference, though no timeline has been provided for its conclusion. Georgescu, however, brushed off these accusations, asserting that Romanian intelligence agencies' claims are lies. He portrayed himself as a defender of national sovereignty against an entrenched political establishment, stating, "They cannot accept that the Romanian people have finally said: 'We want our lives back, our country, our dignity.'"

Georgescu, whose campaign relied heavily on social media, has gained support with his populist rhetoric. In his BBC interview, he described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "patriot and a leader," though he added, "But I am not a fan." He refused to label Russia as a threat to Western security and minimized its invasion of Ukraine, disputing the use of the term "war." Georgescu insisted that Romania's sole focus should be maintaining peace along its borders and refrained from endorsing EU solidarity with Ukraine, saying Romania would no longer back its neighbor politically or militarily. "Zero. Everything stops," he said, highlighting his intention to address domestic issues instead.

Romania has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion, providing Patriot missile defense systems, financial aid, and serving as a crucial transit route for Ukrainian grain exports disrupted by Russian attacks on local ports. A shift in policy under Georgescu could signal Romania's alignment with the pro-Russian bloc in NATO, which includes Hungary and Slovakia, and challenge EU efforts to maintain unified support for Ukraine.

Georgescu’s remarks also included praise for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, casting himself as part of a broader nationalist movement. Trump, who has been critical of U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine, has pledged to end the conflict without specifying his approach. Georgescu's potential presidency could further disrupt EU solidarity on Ukraine, especially amid uncertainty about future U.S. support under a Trump administration.

The Romanian Constitutional Court has been inundated with requests to review allegations of election interference, raising the possibility of nullifying the results. Despite this, Georgescu remains defiant, claiming that his opponents are attempting to undermine his campaign out of fear. As the runoff approaches, his rise continues to fuel debate over Romania’s role in the EU and NATO and its future stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

