Macron Vows to Serve Full Term Amid Political Turmoil Following No-Confidence Vote

World » EU | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Macron Vows to Serve Full Term Amid Political Turmoil Following No-Confidence Vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to continue serving his full five-year term despite the political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after a no-confidence vote. Addressing the nation from the Élysée Palace on Thursday, Macron stressed his commitment to ensuring the continuity of governance and safeguarding the interests of France and its people.

"The mandate you have democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate, and I will exercise it fully until its end," Macron stated. He emphasized the need for the state to function effectively amid ongoing challenges such as inflation, war, and social crises. Macron also vowed to appoint a new prime minister within days, aiming to build a government capable of representing the broader political spectrum and fostering compromise.

He outlined his vision for a unified approach, declaring, "From today, a new era must begin where everyone must act for France, and new compromises must be built. We cannot afford divisions or inaction." The new prime minister, he added, will be tasked with forming a streamlined government of general interest that collaborates across political lines or, at the very least, avoids active opposition.

Macron expressed gratitude to Barnier, commending his dedication and resilience during his brief tenure as prime minister. "The Prime Minister handed me his resignation and that of his government, and I have taken note of it. I would like to thank Michel Barnier for the work he has done for the country, for his dedication and for his tenacity," Macron remarked. Barnier's government lasted just 74 days, making it one of the shortest in modern French history, and his departure marked the first time in over six decades that a French government was toppled by a no-confidence vote.

Barnier’s downfall was precipitated by his decision to invoke Article 49.3 of the French constitution, which allows the government to bypass parliamentary approval to pass legislation—in this case, a contentious social security budget bill. This move provoked backlash from opposition parties across the political spectrum, including the far-left and far-right, who initiated the no-confidence motion. The 331-246 vote in the National Assembly highlighted the fragility of Barnier’s minority government, which lacked an absolute majority despite informal backing from Macron’s centrist party and the right-wing Les Républicains.

The political instability comes as France grapples with a widening budget deficit and escalating economic pressures. Macron’s government now faces the challenge of restoring order and confidence while navigating a fragmented political landscape. In a social media post, Macron reiterated his appreciation for Barnier's service, writing, "I want to thank Michel Barnier for the work he has done for our country, for his dedication and his tenacity."

The resignation underscores the difficulties faced by minority governments in France’s parliamentary system, where opposition parties, including the far-right National Rally with its 124 seats, hold significant sway. As Macron moves to appoint a new prime minister and form a government, the focus will be on fostering stability and addressing the pressing economic and social issues facing the nation.

Sources:

  • Al Jazeera
  • Euronews
  • ANI
  • "X"
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Macron, French, Barnier

Related Articles:

French Prime Minister Resigns After Historic No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after his government was toppled by a no-confidence vote, marking the first such ousting in over six decades and just three months after taking office

World » EU | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Deployment of Troops to Ukraine Considered by Two European Nations

At least two European nations have reopened discussions about potentially deploying their troops or private military companies to the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 25, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Macron: Putin’s Actions Show He’s Not Interested in Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace and is unwilling to negotiate

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 11:28

Bulgaria's Role in Shaping Antarctica's Future: A Polar Powerhouse Among Global Leaders

An upcoming conference on October 30, 2024, at the French Cultural Institute will explore scientific challenges in Antarctica, highlighting the experiences of Bulgarian and French polar expeditions

Society | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 13:27

France to Deliver Upgraded Mirage 2000 Fighters to Ukraine by Early 2025

France has announced that it will deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025,

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 18:32

Growing Interest: French Small Businesses Eye Investment in Bulgaria

An increasing number of small French companies are exploring opportunities to establish their businesses in Bulgari

Business | September 23, 2024, Monday // 12:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Landmark EU-Mercosur Agreement Promises Billions in Tariff Savings

The European Union (EU) and Mercosur countries have reached a landmark agreement to establish one of the world's largest trade deals

World » EU | December 6, 2024, Friday // 16:52

EU Defense Commissioner Warns Russia Could Target EU Country if Ukraine Support Falters

European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned that if the West fails to provide sufficient military support to Ukraine, Russia could seize the opportunity to target an EU country

World » EU | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:11

French Prime Minister Resigns After Historic No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after his government was toppled by a no-confidence vote, marking the first such ousting in over six decades and just three months after taking office

World » EU | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Bulgaria Faces EU Pressure to Act Swiftly on Sheep Plague Outbreak in Velingrad

The European Commission has emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to eliminate the recent plague outbreak in the Bulgarian town of Velingrad

World » EU | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

Dutch Government Endorses Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession by Land

The Dutch government has expressed its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area by land, according to diplomatic sources and local media

World » EU | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Protests Intensify in Tbilisi as Georgian Government Faces Backlash Over EU Talks Suspension

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi for a sixth consecutive night, protesting the government’s suspension of negotiations on European Union accession

World » EU | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria