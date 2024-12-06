Macron Vows to Serve Full Term Amid Political Turmoil Following No-Confidence Vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to continue serving his full five-year term despite the political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after a no-confidence vote. Addressing the nation from the Élysée Palace on Thursday, Macron stressed his commitment to ensuring the continuity of governance and safeguarding the interests of France and its people.

"The mandate you have democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate, and I will exercise it fully until its end," Macron stated. He emphasized the need for the state to function effectively amid ongoing challenges such as inflation, war, and social crises. Macron also vowed to appoint a new prime minister within days, aiming to build a government capable of representing the broader political spectrum and fostering compromise.

He outlined his vision for a unified approach, declaring, "From today, a new era must begin where everyone must act for France, and new compromises must be built. We cannot afford divisions or inaction." The new prime minister, he added, will be tasked with forming a streamlined government of general interest that collaborates across political lines or, at the very least, avoids active opposition.

Macron expressed gratitude to Barnier, commending his dedication and resilience during his brief tenure as prime minister. "The Prime Minister handed me his resignation and that of his government, and I have taken note of it. I would like to thank Michel Barnier for the work he has done for the country, for his dedication and for his tenacity," Macron remarked. Barnier's government lasted just 74 days, making it one of the shortest in modern French history, and his departure marked the first time in over six decades that a French government was toppled by a no-confidence vote.

Barnier’s downfall was precipitated by his decision to invoke Article 49.3 of the French constitution, which allows the government to bypass parliamentary approval to pass legislation—in this case, a contentious social security budget bill. This move provoked backlash from opposition parties across the political spectrum, including the far-left and far-right, who initiated the no-confidence motion. The 331-246 vote in the National Assembly highlighted the fragility of Barnier’s minority government, which lacked an absolute majority despite informal backing from Macron’s centrist party and the right-wing Les Républicains.

The political instability comes as France grapples with a widening budget deficit and escalating economic pressures. Macron’s government now faces the challenge of restoring order and confidence while navigating a fragmented political landscape. In a social media post, Macron reiterated his appreciation for Barnier's service, writing, "I want to thank Michel Barnier for the work he has done for our country, for his dedication and his tenacity."

The resignation underscores the difficulties faced by minority governments in France’s parliamentary system, where opposition parties, including the far-right National Rally with its 124 seats, hold significant sway. As Macron moves to appoint a new prime minister and form a government, the focus will be on fostering stability and addressing the pressing economic and social issues facing the nation.

