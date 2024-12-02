Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that his country is prepared to use any necessary measures to prevent the West from achieving a "strategic defeat" against Russia. Speaking in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Lavrov highlighted the recent use of Russia’s new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in a strike on Ukraine, calling it a warning to the West. The missile was deployed in a November 21 attack on Dnipro, which Russian President Vladimir Putin stated was in response to Western nations allowing Ukraine to target Russian territory with long-range missiles such as the US-provided ATACMS and UK-supplied Storm Shadow.

Lavrov cautioned that ignoring Russia’s so-called “red lines” would be a grave error, criticizing Western leaders for underestimating Moscow’s resolve. He also expressed concerns over NATO officials suggesting potential preemptive strikes on Russia, further fueling tensions. Lavrov maintained that Russia does not intend to harm Ukrainian people, whom he described as “brothers and sisters,” but reiterated that the conflict could only end if Ukraine abandoned its aspirations to join NATO, shut down foreign military bases, and ceased joint military exercises with Western forces.

Lavrov, in his interview, criticized the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden for its stringent sanctions, calling them unprecedented. He noted that while sanctions have caused hardship, they have also strengthened Russia’s resilience. Reflecting on past sanctions imposed by previous US administrations, Lavrov remarked that Russia has adapted and grown stronger, quoting the adage, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced a shift in its gas payment policies following US sanctions on Gazprombank, the primary institution handling payments for Russian gas exports. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing alternative payment methods, including mutual debt cancellation, to bypass the sanctions. The move adjusts an earlier policy requiring payments in roubles, part of Russia’s strategy to navigate restrictions on dollar and euro transactions. Hungary and Slovakia remain among the few European nations still importing Russian pipeline gas, although recent sanctions threaten additional payment channels.

On the battlefield, reports indicate that both Russian and Ukrainian forces are enduring staggering losses reminiscent of World War I conditions. Western officials describe the situation as "Somme-like" in brutality, with Russia reportedly suffering over 45,000 casualties in November alone, the highest monthly toll of the war. These figures come amid intensified Russian offensives in eastern Ukraine. Despite these losses, Russia has managed to replenish its forces through recruitment incentives, while Ukraine faces challenges maintaining troop levels.

In related developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the partly occupied Kursk region, citing the need for crisis management. Ukrainian forces had briefly seized parts of the border region in August, but Moscow claims to have retaken some of the lost territory. Khinshtein, a seasoned journalist and member of the State Duma, is expected to focus on restoring the region’s infrastructure and economy while reinforcing security measures.

