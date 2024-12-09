St. Nicholas Day in Bulgaria: Maritime Traditions and Name Day Celebrations

Society » CULTURE | December 6, 2024, Friday // 08:21
Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. Nicholas of Myra, known as the Wonderworker, with a holiday widely referred to as St. Nicholas Day or in Bulgaria: "Nikulden"/"Никулден". One of Christianity’s most venerated saints, St. Nicholas is the patron saint of sailors, fishermen, and maritime professionals, including captains, engineers, and dock workers. Additionally, he is honored as the protector of banks and bankers.

Born in the 3rd century in Patara, present-day Turkey, St. Nicholas led a life of piety before being appointed archbishop of Myra in the Lycia region, where he served until his death in 342. His relics are now kept in Bari, Italy. Throughout his life, St. Nicholas was known for his acts of kindness, defending the innocent, aiding the suffering, and strengthening the faithful with his words of truth.

St. Nicholas is also associated with the power to calm storms and hurricanes at sea, which is why, according to tradition, no ships sail on St. Nicholas Day. On this day, a special festive meal is prepared, usually consisting of fish stew made from fresh fish, particularly carp. This dish is often seen as a symbolic offering for protection from misfortune or to ensure the health and well-being of the household.

The veneration of St. Nicholas spread early to Bulgaria, where he became the patron saint of sailors and fishermen. Local folklore depicts the saint sailing on a golden ship, arriving wherever his miraculous assistance is needed. St. Nicholas is believed to have the divine power to calm rough seas and protect those in peril, a belief that remains strong among the fishing communities.

St. Nicholas Day also marks the end of the autumn fishing season in Bulgaria, with a celebratory feast to honor the work of fishermen and fishmongers. It is a tradition for them to divide the earnings of the season on this day. Additionally, when a new boat is constructed, an icon of St. Nicholas is placed on board to shield the vessel from storms and harsh weather. Fishermen’s wives would also take an icon of the saint to the shore during storms, dipping it in the water up to three times, as a prayer for the safe return of their husbands.

In Bulgaria, St. Nicholas Day is also celebrated as a name day for people with names derived from or related to "Nikolay" – such as Nikola, Neycho, Nikolina, Nikoleta, Nina, and Kolyo. On this occasion, family, friends, and acquaintances gather at the home of the person celebrating their name day, often without needing a formal invitation.

